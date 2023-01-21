Editorial: TCC setting records that will help Oklahoma's workforce by expanding college access

Tulsa Community College has posted two impressive indicators that will help Oklahoma's higher education needs: recording-setting enrollment in its nursing program and double-digit jump in its high school dual-credit classes.

Oklahoma's workforce is struggling to find enough employees with college degrees to fill jobs. About 26% of Oklahomans have a bachelor’s degree, below the national average of 33%. In the next six years, two-thirds of the top 100 critical professions will require a college degree, according to state higher education officials.

This demand for college-educated workers comes as college debt cripples the country. Young students are looking for ways to obtain a degree without having to take out loans.

TCC steps into this gap with an array of financial aid packages, low tuition and partnerships to expand college degree access.

The pandemic worsened a nursing shortage, with Oklahoma losing the equivalent of nearly 40,000 eight-hour nursing shifts as RN and LPN hours dropped 4% from 2020 to 2021.

In response, state lawmakers approved use of the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to boost nursing education. That includes giving about $8.8 million to TCC to grow its nursing program.

TCC said its spring semester shows an all-time high enrollment in its nursing courses with 400 students. That will increase each year through the fall of 2027, resulting in about 75 more nursing graduates a year.

A majority of those graduates will continue to seek higher degrees and often work in medical facilities while finishing that coursework.

For many years, high school students have had the option of dual credit, also known as concurrent enrollment. They can earn up to 12 hours college credit as juniors and 18 hours as seniors with tuition covered by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.

TCC concurrent enrollment has steadily increased during the past decade but jumped by 10% for this spring semester. One likely reason is an expansion of the courses to 170 school districts across the state.

TCC's Dual Credit Office offers six different programs for high school students including the traditional concurrent enrollment.

The move for TCC to widen its geographic scope helps schools hampered by challenges in finding teachers for advanced classes. If a student cannot get a college preparatory literature class, then TCC can fill that role.

That's not an ideal model, as it only bandages underfunded public schools. But, TCC is finding ways to relieve the pressure and ensure high school students have challenging course offerings.

In the past decade, participation in concurrent enrollment statewide has doubled, with about 14,600 enrolled in the fall, according to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.

The dual credit program saves students money, gives them a head start on college credits and prepares them for the rigor of higher education that could reduce college dropout rates and needed remedial courses.

We congratulate TCC for maintaining excellence in higher education by evolving to meet the needs of the students and Oklahoma workforce. It continues to be a forward-thinking partner in our community.