Editorial: TCC concurrent enrollment program expansion benefits future workforce

The Tulsa Community College expansion of one its dual credit programs makes earning a college degree a greater possibility for many Oklahomans.

High School Plus One, which offers 31 hours of college credit, will become available to eligible high school juniors and seniors throughout Oklahoma beginning in the fall.

The pandemic showed the value of virtual offerings, particularly for students in remote areas or needing flexible school hours. This provides an opportunity for Oklahoma high school students to earn about a year of college credit, saving them thousands in tuition.

This comes at a critical time. Economic development is increasingly relying on workers with a college education.

Yet skyrocketing tuition and fees have created massive student loan debt, keeping many students from pursuing degrees. Also, high school graduates are lured directly into the workforce with recent bumps in hourly wages.

Just last week, Allison Garrett, chancellor for the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, said the state must up its current pool of residents with bachelor's degrees from 26%, which is below the national average of 33%. She specifically pointed to the low output of computer science and technology degrees.

"Between now and 2028, what we’re seeing is a shift to 66 of the top 100 critical occupations in Oklahoma being jobs that will require a college degree,” Garrett said.

Other challenges are unique to Oklahoma in creating barriers to college degrees, such as higher than average trauma and underfunded and understaffed K-12 public schools.

TCC is doing its part.

The college has offered dual credit, also called concurrent enrollment, for more than 15 years. It enrolls more high school students than any other college in Oklahoma.