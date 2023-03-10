The legislative race to cut state revenue through tax cuts ignores the current underfunding of the Oklahoma government.

Bills advancing in the House would reduce taxes by about $1 billion. The Senate hasn’t passed its proposals yet, but tax cuts are likely to be part of it. Gov. Kevin Stitt has pointed to a record savings of $4 billion as justification for tax relief.

That sounds like a lot until considering the state’s annual budget is about $11 billion.

The proposed House tax breaks are the elimination of the state grocery tax, 0.5 percentage point income tax rate cut ($465 million revenue loss) and 0.25 percentage point reduction in personal income tax rates ($235 million revenue loss).

In addition, the House passed a measure for tax credits to private school and homeschool parents that will cost about $300 million.

We have been supportive of getting rid of the regressive grocery tax, but we are conservative about the rest. Part of our resistance is the difficulty in reinstating taxes, if needed. It only takes a simple majority to reduce or cut a tax, but a supermajority to increase taxes.

Also, the Tax Foundation ranks Oklahoma as having among the lowest personal income and corporate tax rates in the nation.

Before cutting state income, we prefer to invest it into agencies still recovering from five budget failures since 2016. Those shortfalls, in part, were from former lawmakers cutting too many taxes when times were plentiful.

Many lawmakers believe the state government is at the right levels. Proof is all around showing that to be untrue.

People going to the Department of Public Safety for various driver’s tests wait a minimum of two hours and wait weeks for driving tests. A backlog of rape kits for testing at the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is at about 2,900.

Oklahomans still struggle finding mental health providers; prisons are overcrowded.

In education, it would take about $40 million to eliminate the current waiting lists to get into Career Tech programs across the state. The Legislature funds higher education at $400 million less than the regional state average and trails in per student funding by $3,600.

Common education is several years into a teacher and staff shortage crisis, and the state ranks last regionally and 47th nationally in per pupil expenditure. It would take about $2 billion for public schools to reach an average investment rankings. For those critical of student outcomes, don’t discount the effect of poor school funding.

For the goals set by Stitt and a strategic plan from the Oklahoma Higher Regents to increase college graduations and increase workforce certifications, these underfunding challenges need to be met.

In good times, it’s easy to go overboard with tax cuts. Oklahoma’s economy still heavily relies on oil and gas and agriculture. Those are often at the whims of the economy, international trade and even the weather.

We urge lawmakers to have a long view on the budget. Don’t just think about the next election cycle, but consider the needs now and the next 20 years.