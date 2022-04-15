Editorial: Tax credits for tipping teachers bad policy, bad for education

A bill working its way through the Legislature would damage education by encouraging parents give money directly to their child's teacher.

House Bill 3351 would provide a tax credit of up to $1,000 per child per year for parents who donate to supplement a classroom teacher's income. The total amount of tax credits from all parents could not exceed $5 million.

This is nothing more than tipping that would put teachers in situations of conflicts of interest and worsen equity between schools in wealthy and low-income neighborhoods.

Oklahoma needs to keep pace with teacher pay, but this isn't how to do it. Funding for salaries should continue to come from the general fund to districts. That provides consistency and fairness.

The House passed the bill 71-24, and the Senate Finance Committee approved the measure 7-2. It moves to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The bill's author, Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, said he didn't think educators would show preferential treatment to students whose parents donated to them.

However, it's common sense that situations will arise putting teachers in difficult situations with donor parents.

By giving money directly to a teacher, the power dynamic - and often expectations - shifts. Educators need to retain equal footing to effectively make decisions on grading, discipline and student extracurricular placements.

Coaches already deal with overzealous parents upset with playing time or game strategy. Fine arts educators have similar pressures such as band directors choosing a first-chair musician, and drama teachers filling roles for the school play.

Mixing in donor parents only complicates these matters. At a minimum, it becomes awkward if a donor family becomes disappointed and has the potential of escalating.

More significantly, this would widen inequity between schools in economically advantaged and disadvantaged areas.

Teachers knowing they could make more money in classrooms with students from higher-income families would be more inclined to work in those places.

That leaves behind students from financially struggling parents.

Measures of inequity exist along economic lines as seen in metrics like lower tests scores and post high-school education rates. Schools in financially challenged neighborhoods need more resources and better quality teachers to make up this difference.

HB 3351 would make teacher recruitment and retention worse in those areas.

Parents have ways to support their teachers by donating to school-affiliated nonprofit foundations and parent-teacher organizations. These groups managed volunteers raise money for projects benefiting staff and students at the building level.

Perhaps a better legislative approach would be to encourage donations to these organizations.

