Editorial: Take politics out of finding solutions to truck driver shortage

The supply chain interruptions have put a spotlight on a problem building for years — the truck driver shortage.

In 2018, the American Trucking Associations estimated about 50,000 more drivers were needed to meet the demand. The mounting difficulties came as younger generations were less interested in the jobs and the existing workforce aged. Pre-pandemic, industry figures put turnover in large fleets as high as 95%.

Then the pandemic ushered in retirements and resignations for less stressful and better paying work. It’s put an unprecedented strain on the trucking industry.

Turnover for the year among large fleets is averaging 89%, and the shortage is at about 80,000 drivers.

Truck driving can be tough work, often taking drivers away from families for days or weeks at a time. The median annual wage for heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers was $47,130 in May 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.