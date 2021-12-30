Editorial: Take enhanced precautions when celebrating on New Year's Eve

The tradition of New Year’s Eve revelry always comes with recommendations for designated drivers and celebratory moderation. This year continues with calls for enhanced safety precautions when in group gatherings.
The nation is in the grip of the omicron variant of COVID-19, reigniting alerts for masking among unvaccinated people and physical distancing where possible. Encouragement for vaccination is as strong as ever.
Health care systems are already battered by the delta variant and bracing for what Dr. Anthony Fauci calls “a tough few weeks to months as we get deeper into the winter.” People who are unvaccinated are particularly at risk.
Major cities have already been hit by the extraordinarily contagious strain of the virus, canceling Broadway shows, postponing NFL games and instituting requirements to show vaccination ID cards for indoor dining.
Oklahoma has not shown these infection rates, but that is only a matter of time.
About 62% of eligible U.S. residents are fully vaccinated, and nearly 30% have received boosters, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Oklahoma, 56% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, according to state data.
The more people who get vaccinated and boosted, the fewer places the virus can travel and mutate.
With that in mind, as people gather this New Year’s Eve, we ask them to take seriously the recommendations from public health officials.
That includes avoiding large crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. If you are sick or show symptoms, stay home. Wear a mask if in an indoor, public setting or are unvaccinated. Consider a self-test if joining others not from your household.
The mantra of these guidelines has grown monotonous, but the threat is too real to ignore. We want everyone to have a safe New Year’s celebration, for themselves and those around them.
We look forward to a new year celebration when these alerts will be a memory. It’s going to take everyone’s commitment to get at that point, but we are not there yet.
Arrange for the designated driver, but have a mask and watch your distance while you’re out. It’s not just your health that’s at stake.
