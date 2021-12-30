Editorial: Take enhanced precautions when celebrating on New Year's Eve

The more people who get vaccinated and boosted, the fewer places the virus can travel and mutate.

With that in mind, as people gather this New Year’s Eve, we ask them to take seriously the recommendations from public health officials.

That includes avoiding large crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. If you are sick or show symptoms, stay home. Wear a mask if in an indoor, public setting or are unvaccinated. Consider a self-test if joining others not from your household.

The mantra of these guidelines has grown monotonous, but the threat is too real to ignore. We want everyone to have a safe New Year’s celebration, for themselves and those around them.

We look forward to a new year celebration when these alerts will be a memory. It’s going to take everyone’s commitment to get at that point, but we are not there yet.

Arrange for the designated driver, but have a mask and watch your distance while you’re out. It’s not just your health that’s at stake.

