Editorial: Susan Lamkin proven TPS parent leader known for getting things done

Susan Lamkin would bring firsthand knowledge and experience with public schools to the Tulsa Public Schools District 7 board seat and deserves to be voted into office Tuesday.

The seat is open after Suzanne Schreiber opted not to seek reelection. TPS campuses in District 7 include Carnegie, Eisenhower International, Grissom, Key, Marshall, McClure and Patrick Henry elementary schools, as well as Thoreau Demonstration Academy and Memorial High School.

Lamkin’s four children have attended or are enrolled in her district’s neighborhood schools. For more than 15 years, she has been active in parent-teacher associations, foundations and other TPS-related groups across five schools and the Tulsa Council of PTA. She has been a leader in Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and her church.

She’s been to the Capitol to speak to lawmakers regarding public education, keeps up with school board meetings and attends various school events several times a week.

Lamkin, a TPS graduate, is known as a collaborative and dependable parent leader. She is the type of parent public schools rely on to get things done.

She’s effective at working through group differences to get at a shared goal — a skill needed on the school board and in public life.

Her priorities are informed by a lived experience on how federal, state and district policies shake down to the buildings and classrooms.

Lamkin’s goals are to create a welcoming school environment for families, innovative programming and nurturing culture for students.

Specifically, Lamkin says TPS has infrastructure problems in aging buildings, particularly in the ventilation systems. She also believes students and staff need access to mental health providers.

Lamkin wants more internships and apprenticeships for students. She stresses using creativity to find solutions, such as for teacher retention and broadening student leadership opportunities.

She says the most pressing concern is a shortage of experienced teachers, support staff and substitutes.

Lamkin’s opponent is Tim Harris, a former Tulsa County district attorney who ran for Congress in 2018.

His experience with public schools centers around his work as a prosecutor and participation in Reading Partners to two students about five years ago. He is concerned about low district test scores and critical race theory in schools. He supports a forensic audit of the district’s finances, a move typically conducted when routine audits point to possible criminal activity.

Lamkin shares the frustration about low test scores and says change must come from community-based approaches. She questions why some programs appearing to be ineffective remain funded. But she hasn’t seen evidence to suspect illegal financial activity.

TPS is an unusual district educating some the state’s top academic minds and the most struggling students. District 7 is no different, and Lamkin knows her neighborhood schools well.

We endorse Lamkin for her track record as a cooperative, successful parent leader in TPS schools and her deep knowledge of education and district issues.

