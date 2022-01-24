Editorial: Surprise federal funding for Tulsa levees critical for future safety

It took more than a decade of local urging and new federal funding, but Tulsa County levees are finally getting much-needed safety upgrades.
A $137.4 million federal package announced last week will be completed in four phases with work beginning next summer. It includes new relief wells, water pumps, detention ponds and 13 miles of filtered berms with toe drains in the levee system, according to a story from reporter Kevin Canfield.
The project will build a cutoff wall at the Superfund site in Sand Springs to prevent unsafe materials from emptying into the Arkansas River. The levee system, stretching from Sand Springs to Southwest Boulevard, was finished in 1945.
More than 10,000 residents live behind the levees along with about the same number working or attending schools. It also includes more than 4,000 commercial, residential and government parcels valued at about $2 billion.
Tulsa County officials were caught off-guard in surprise. County Commissioner Karen Keith has prioritized levee repairs since her election in 2008 and said, “This is the day we have all waited for.”
District 12 Levee Director Todd Kilpatrick described himself as “numb” by the news: “I’ve waited over a decade for this moment right here, and it’s surreal.”
Sen. Jim Inhofe, known as a champion for Oklahoma infrastructure needs, sought funding for Tulsa levees for years.
But, in what ought to be a lesson about blind partisanship, Inhofe voted against the legislation that funds this project. It comes from a disaster recovery appropriation embedded in a continuing resolution passed by Congress in September. Only Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole voted for the bill.
The effort certainly benefited from the years of pushing for funding and promoting it as a priority from Inhofe. But, it also benefited from the congressional Democrats who successfully secured appropriations.
Inhofe thanked those involved and said it was a “good day to be a Tulsan.”
The Biden administration announced the Tulsa levee upgrades as one of about 500 projects worth a total of about $14 billion. The U.S. Corps of Engineers will pay for the entire cost up front with local government having up to 30 years to repay 35% of the cost.
We are grateful for all those who have spent years advocating for the levee project. In a time with volatile climate changes, having strong infrastructure is crucial for safety. These are the types of projects Americans need and requires people to set aside political games to get it accomplished.