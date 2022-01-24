Editorial: Surprise federal funding for Tulsa levees critical for future safety

District 12 Levee Director Todd Kilpatrick described himself as “numb” by the news: “I’ve waited over a decade for this moment right here, and it’s surreal.”

Sen. Jim Inhofe, known as a champion for Oklahoma infrastructure needs, sought funding for Tulsa levees for years.

But, in what ought to be a lesson about blind partisanship, Inhofe voted against the legislation that funds this project. It comes from a disaster recovery appropriation embedded in a continuing resolution passed by Congress in September. Only Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole voted for the bill.

The effort certainly benefited from the years of pushing for funding and promoting it as a priority from Inhofe. But, it also benefited from the congressional Democrats who successfully secured appropriations.

Inhofe thanked those involved and said it was a “good day to be a Tulsan.”

The Biden administration announced the Tulsa levee upgrades as one of about 500 projects worth a total of about $14 billion. The U.S. Corps of Engineers will pay for the entire cost up front with local government having up to 30 years to repay 35% of the cost.

We are grateful for all those who have spent years advocating for the levee project. In a time with volatile climate changes, having strong infrastructure is crucial for safety. These are the types of projects Americans need and requires people to set aside political games to get it accomplished.

