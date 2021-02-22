Editorial: Straight-party voting reform bill killed in Oklahoma Legislature

The House Elections and Ethics Committee rejected a bill to end straight-party voting in Oklahoma on Thursday.

Ironically, but predictably, the committee decision come on a straight-party vote. The four voting Republicans opposed House Bill 1016. The one Democrat on the committee voted for it.

It was one of the consistent pile of votes in which the rural forces in the Legislature combined to overwhelm urban and suburban interests, outnumbered because of the cancerous effects of partisan gerrymandering. Three of the four votes against the bill came from lawmakers in rural districts. One came from an Oklahoma City legislator. The yes vote came from an Oklahoma City House member.

Failing a legislative miracle, straight-party voting will remain on the books in Oklahoma for another year.

Straight-party voting is a throwback to an earlier age when illiterate citizens simply checked off their party’s symbol on Election Day. Reading isn’t the issue any longer, but straight-party voting remains the crutch of low-information voters and the best friend of the politicians who rely on them.