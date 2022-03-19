Editorial: Stitt's proposal to eliminate waiting list for Oklahomans with disabilities is right move

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s proposal to spend $20 million to clear the 13-year wait list to get services for Oklahomans with intellectual or developmental disabilities is a welcomed and right move.

More than 5,000 Oklahomans with disabilities have been put on a list for services managed by the Department of Human Services.

The situation has burdened families financially, emotionally and physically. They need assistance now, and waiting more than a decade for help has harmful long-term effects.

Stitt is not the first governor to face this problem.

In 2011, about 6,400 Oklahomans with intellectual and developmental disabilities were on what is known as the DDSD — Developmental Disabilities Services Division — wait list. It reached an all-time high in 2017, with nearly 7,600 people waiting.

Oklahoma uses state and federal funds to pay for services in a person’s family home or a provider-operated community home. Usually federal funds require a state match, so if state funds are cut, so is the federal amount.

During the 2010s, several state revenue failures hit, leading to significant reductions to all state services, including mental health, child abuse prevention and inmate medical care.

It led to a teacher walkout in 2018, and DHS faced at least one lawsuit over its cuts to disabilities services.

Oklahoma has more revenue now with plans to sock away funds in savings accounts. After cutting corporate and personal taxes last year, lawmakers are considering further revenue decreases, including the elimination of the grocery tax and further lowering income taxes.

Lawmakers shouldn’t forget how those lean years tore apart the state’s basic services.

Among Oklahoma’s social supports, programs for people with disabilities are critical. These pro-family, pro-life programs allow people with disabilities to live where they want and to work. Their families are able to have better work-life balance, helping the economy.

Stitt’s plan to zero-out the waiting list is just one side of the equation. Once approved, families must find the providers, and a worker shortage is making that difficult.

The private sector has been raising rates to recruit and retain employees. Oklahoma’s rates for providers in disabilities services hasn’t kept pace and is considered low. DHS is pursuing a study on the issue, but that is going to take a while to complete.

We appreciate Stitt’s prioritizing the waiting list with a solution to help families. The next move is for policymakers to increase provider wages to attract more workers.

