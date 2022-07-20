Editorial: Stitt's mounting problems with fiscal oversight

A federal investigative audit released this week provides a clearer look where Oklahoma is failing in taxpayer spending and oversight. It points to systems established by Gov. Kevin Stitt and his appointees.

Of the $39.9 million Stitt received in federal COVID-19 relief funds for schools, only the $8 million sent to the Oklahoma State Department of Education was spent appropriately, according the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Education.

The rest was wrongly allocated or sloppily managed, particularly in documentation, auditors said. Federal officials have demanded further investigation, corrective actions and possible repayment, according to a story from reporters Andrea Eger and Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton.

Auditors found accountability flaws in the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds (GEER). Questions were raised about how contracts and grants were awarded and tracked.

"Oklahoma did not develop any written monitoring policies and procedures and conducted only limited monitoring activities," the report states.

Previously, a sliver of GEER funds — about $8 million from the “Bridge the Gap" program overseen by Secretary of Education Ryan Walters — was found to be riddled with problems. It allowed low-income parents to buy school items online without restriction, which led to wrongful purchases such as Christmas trees. The state returned nearly $3 million because it wasn't allocated on time.

Oklahoma will likely be forced to return about $653,000 auditors found misspent. But a more complete investigation of all purchases is underway, so that amount could go up.

Stitt and Walters blamed the vendor, but federal auditors found state officials declined the option to limit purchases to a pre-approved list.

That kicked the door open to rightly examine the rest of the GEER funds.

The nearly $31 million not sent to public school districts were largely used for private school vouchers and virtual charter schools.

When auditors randomly sampled 10 children who received private school tuition, they could not determine eligibility for eight. A full review review of the nearly 1,900 students receiving vouchers has been ordered.

Also, Oklahoma must return funds held by "subrecipients" and to develop policies so state officials "are aware of and understand the rules and regulations for the (federal) grant programs they're overseeing."

This type of accountability system should already have been in place. This oversight failure means taxpayers are on the hook to pay for those mistakes.

More important, opportunities to help students and schools struggling during a national public health emergency were lost.

Fiscal missteps are mounting in the Stitt administration, including the contract debacle between Swadley's Bar-B-Q and the Oklahoma Department of Tourism. The Legislature took over nearly $1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds due to Stitt's inaction.

In public speeches, Stitt says the buck stops with him. This audit certainly does.

Stitt has been a critic of public education, ordering state investigative audits of the State Education Department (headed by his political re-election opponent, Joy Hofmeister) and Tulsa Public Schools. We encourage him to do some self-reflection and clean his own house.