Editorial: Stitt's feud with Tulsa Public Schools selectively backs local control approach

Not content with his responsibilities as the state’s chief executive, Gov. Kevin Stitt wants to run Tulsa Public Schools, too.
After carefully considering the scientific and education factors involved, the Tulsa school board made the difficult choice last week to delay students’ return to in-person classes until March 22. It wasn’t an easy choice, but in a pandemic it was necessary and right.
Stitt called out the district by name and claimed, falsely, the choice represented politics not data.
Stitt is one of those politicians who believes in local control … when it’s convenient.
He has taken a hands-off approach when it came to requiring people to wear masks in public places during a pandemic, pushing the choice down to mayors and city councils. Local control!
But he wants to micromanage urban schools. Local control? What’s that?
In recent weeks, Stitt has called on all public school districts to offer an in-person option, suggesting that he may use the Oklahoma School Board to force his agenda. All board members are his appointees except Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.
Stitt cited a study of 773 North Carolina COVID-19 cases published in the American Academy of Pediatrics as evidence of school safety. State pediatric and medical groups have criticized his characterization of the research and encouraged him to confer with experts in interpreting scientific studies.
Stitt has pointed to suburban districts that have been more aggressive in reopening, but the experience has been mixed at best. Some schools have been forced back into distance learning due to widespread outbreaks. Elsewhere, students go in and out of quarantine, further complicating education delivery and academic progress.
Districts were already facing a teacher shortage and underfunding before the pandemic. Because the COVID-19 virus has more harsh and deadly outcomes for the older population, the ranks of teachers, support personnel and substitutes further shrank. The Stitt administration did the right thing last year when it moved teachers higher in the vaccination priority list, but the general slowness of the process has done little to speed the day that schools can reopen safely.
The obvious question: Who’s really playing politics over data here?
To every complicated problem there is a simple and easy solution that is almost always wrong, and, in this case, that’s the Stitt solution.
No one argues that in the long term, the best way to educate children is in person, but the first rule of in-person education is that it must be safe.
That safety-first rule about reopening schools isn’t bounded by the classroom walls. Children may be at less risk of the worst complications of COVID-19, but they are not without risk, and there is the very real potential that they can carry the disease to others at higher risk.
If Stitt wants to speed up the opening of schools, he should sign a statewide mask mandate. The sooner we can stop community spread, the faster the schools can reopen. Failing that, he should keep his mouth shut.
