Editorial: Stitt's executive order on nonbinary birth certificates a costly culture war fight we don't need

“This settlement requires OSDH to amend birth certificates in a manner not permitted by under Oklahoma Law,” Stitt’s executive order reads, despite the fact that the settlement was crafted under the guidance of the state Attorney General’s Office.

Stitt has also urged state lawmakers to codify his executive order into state law during the next legislative session. One lawmaker pre-filed legislation to prevent offering a nonbinary birth certificate option.

LGBTQ+ advocates have said they will fight Stitt’s order in court. We imagine if the Legislature passes a law to ban nonbinary birth certificates, that will be challenged as well.

This means the state can expect a lawsuit over an executive order to nullify the settlement of a previous lawsuit on the issue at hand.

If this whipsaw policy reversal sounds convoluted, then you can more plainly sum it up by saying it amounts to throwing good money after bad.

Unfortunately, this is a longstanding pattern in Oklahoma politics. The state spends significant funds to defend wedge-issue policies in court, and often ends up losing.