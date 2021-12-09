Editorial: Stitt doing well by backing diverse opinion on Pardon and Parole Board

It’s encouraging to see Gov. Kevin Stitt support the composition of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board with members of varying backgrounds.
For decades, the board has been prosecutor and law enforcement heavy, often becoming a rubber stamp for district attorneys. It led to Oklahoma prisoners serving, on average, nearly 70% longer for property crimes and 79% longer for drug crimes than the national average, compared to 20% longer for violent crimes, according to a 2020 report from FWD.us.
This is a driving factor behind the state’s prison overcrowding and top rankings in per capita prison populations. Right now, Oklahoma is No. 1 in female incarceration and No. 3 in the overall rate.
Oklahoma’s punitive approach has been bankrupting the state without making a significant dent in the crime rate or rehabilitation of prisoners. It has destabilized families and hurt employment.
Stitt came into office with a different mindset about criminal justice. His appointments to the Pardon and Parole Board — Kelly Doyle, Adam Luck and Scott Williams — have experience in mental health, social work and the workforce. Their work has intersected with prison populations and criminal justice.
The other two members are appointed by the state’s Supreme Court and Court of Criminal Appeals. Richard Smotherman is a former district attorney and served as a legislative liaison for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Larry Morris spent a career as a federal probation officer.
It’s a balanced board for determining a safe release of inmates when appropriate. The issues around pardon and parole decisions go well beyond guilt or innocence of the original crime. Most inmates will get out of prison, and the board’s job is to judge whether they are ready.
No human system is perfect, but different perspectives lead to better outcomes.
District attorneys across the state are critical of the board’s way of doing business and making decisions, taking aim at Stitt’s appointees. They are unfairly characterizing changes as “political.”
To address those claims, Stitt asked in February for an OSBI investigation into the board. It found no “intentional misconduct” and “no criminal wrongdoing,” according to a story from reporter Barbara Hoberock.
The Pardon and Parole Board is just one reform in reducing Oklahoma’s prison population. A critical component is bolstering services in communities where inmates will be living once released.
They need support in areas of housing, jobs, mental health and, in some cases, parenting. A start would be for lawmakers to fund State Questions 780 and 781, as voters instructed them to do five years ago.
At this point, about $50 million is owed to county governments to strengthen mental health programs. It was designed for local decision-making because needs vary among counties.
We appreciate Stitt’s backing the current board members and efforts to safely reduce prisoners.