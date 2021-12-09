Editorial: Stitt doing well by backing diverse opinion on Pardon and Parole Board

It’s encouraging to see Gov. Kevin Stitt support the composition of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board with members of varying backgrounds.

For decades, the board has been prosecutor and law enforcement heavy, often becoming a rubber stamp for district attorneys. It led to Oklahoma prisoners serving, on average, nearly 70% longer for property crimes and 79% longer for drug crimes than the national average, compared to 20% longer for violent crimes, according to a 2020 report from FWD.us.

This is a driving factor behind the state’s prison overcrowding and top rankings in per capita prison populations. Right now, Oklahoma is No. 1 in female incarceration and No. 3 in the overall rate.

Oklahoma’s punitive approach has been bankrupting the state without making a significant dent in the crime rate or rehabilitation of prisoners. It has destabilized families and hurt employment.