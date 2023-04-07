A bright spot in an otherwise bitter political climate came with a useful meeting recently between Gov. Kevin Stitt and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The two spoke about critical infrastructure projects during a tour of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center in Oklahoma City.

It’s rare these days to see leaders at such opposite ends of the political spectrum have a rational, productive exchange of ideas. The two showed how setting aside differences can lead to substantive discussions. We need more of these meetings among our public officials.

Stitt used the time to talk up ideas around passenger rail service, electric vehicle charging stations, Route 66 and shoulders on rural two-lane highways. “I was pitching Oklahoma and talking about some of the projects that are important to our state,” he said in story from Tulsa World reporter Barbara Hoberock.

Restoring passenger rail service within Oklahoma — particularly between Tulsa and Oklahoma City — and linking to other states has been a challenge for decades. Lawmakers have passed laws through the years encouraging expanded rail services, but funding and logistical coordination consistently get in the way.

The Heartland Flyer, an Amtrak route from Oklahoma City to Fort Worth, opened in 1999. Stitt, a Republican, stated that he is working with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, to extend that line into Kansas — another promising sign of bipartisanship.

Stitt has ambitions for Oklahomans to have access to California and Chicago through east-west rail lines, but he knows the state needs to complete its line first. That’s where federal funding can help, and he was right to bring it up with Buttigieg.

The governor also mentioned adding more electric vehicle charging stations before the Route 66 centennial in three years. Oklahoma has more miles of the Mother Road than any other state, so what better place to install these stations?

Rural Oklahoma wasn’t left out in their talk. Stitt described the public safety hazards of two-lane roads without shoulders. The state has 5,000 miles of such roads, which have heavy casualties in automobile crashes.

President Joe Biden has emphasized infrastructure improvements as a priority, and Oklahoma deserves to be part of those upgrades.

These are important and worthwhile projects for the state. We appreciate Stitt’s stepping up to represent all Oklahomans in getting those needs in front of a top administration adviser.

Roads, rails and vehicles aren’t Republicans, Democrats or any other political party. But that usually doesn’t seem to matter in today’s rancorous environment. Too often, political ideology clouds judgement, leading to unnecessary bickering and snubs.

We appreciate Stitt and Buttigieg for setting a better example, and we hope it pays off down the line.