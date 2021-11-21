Editorial: State's anti-mandate court moves undermine COVID-19 fight

Oklahoma’s full-court press against COVID-19 vaccine mandates has grown substantially in recent weeks and years, which makes us wonder if the state is more committed to that fight or actually combating the disease.
The state is now suing over vaccine mandates in four jurisdictions, two of which are out of state.
On Monday, state Attorney General John O’Connor joined state attorneys general from Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia seeking to block a federal requirement that health care workers be vaccinated for COVID-19. The case will be heard in a Louisiana federal court.
Previously, O’Connor filed suit in Oklahoma City federal court in an effort to halt the requirement that federal contractors be vaccinated against COVID-19.
He also joined attorneys general in six other states to stay a U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule requiring that employees in workplaces of 100 or more people be vaccinated. An Ohio federal court will hear that case.
And in Tulsa County District Court, O’Connor filed suit against Ascension St. John over its COVID-19 vaccination requirement. While the health care system fights to have the case moved to federal court, a temporary restraining order prevents enforcement of the mandate.
Each lawsuit takes time and resources away from other issues O’Connor’s staff could be addressing, including the problems leading to the 20% rise in opioid deaths and increased identity theft from unemployment filings during the pandemic.
The court filings, along with the Oklahoma National Guard’s decision to go against a Pentagon mandate for troop vaccinations, paint a picture of state elected leaders’ commitment to the anti-mandate fight.
Gov. Kevin Stitt and O’Connor have said their battles are over preserving people’s right to choose whether or not they get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Nobody wants to see heavy-handed government action at any level. But it’s important to understand why these mandates are being made.
Health care providers have a responsibility to care for their patients as best they can, and that includes mitigating the spread of dangerous contagions in their facilities. Large workplaces can be hot spots for viral outbreaks. The military has a duty to maintain a high level of readiness, and COVID-19 outbreaks threaten that.
In all these cases, people in these realms who become infected increase the chance of getting family members, friends and others with whom they come in contact sick. More than 11,000 Oklahomans have died from COVID-19.
Vaccination has proven to be the best way to mitigate viral spread, and we won’t see the end of the pandemic — and the disruption, sickness and death it causes — until enough people gain immunity. Otherwise, we’ll be stuck in a pandemic rut for years to come.