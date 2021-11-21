Editorial: State's anti-mandate court moves undermine COVID-19 fight

Each lawsuit takes time and resources away from other issues O’Connor’s staff could be addressing, including the problems leading to the 20% rise in opioid deaths and increased identity theft from unemployment filings during the pandemic.

The court filings, along with the Oklahoma National Guard’s decision to go against a Pentagon mandate for troop vaccinations, paint a picture of state elected leaders’ commitment to the anti-mandate fight.

Gov. Kevin Stitt and O’Connor have said their battles are over preserving people’s right to choose whether or not they get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Nobody wants to see heavy-handed government action at any level. But it’s important to understand why these mandates are being made.

Health care providers have a responsibility to care for their patients as best they can, and that includes mitigating the spread of dangerous contagions in their facilities. Large workplaces can be hot spots for viral outbreaks. The military has a duty to maintain a high level of readiness, and COVID-19 outbreaks threaten that.

In all these cases, people in these realms who become infected increase the chance of getting family members, friends and others with whom they come in contact sick. More than 11,000 Oklahomans have died from COVID-19.