It shouldn't take a subpoena to get the Republican state superintendent to answer questions from a Republican supermajority-controlled Legislature, but that's where Ryan Walters is headed.

Walters may be the first agency leader in state history to refuse an appearance before an Oklahoma House committee at the House’s request. He is avoiding answering questions about operational concerns regarding the State Department of Education.

Consequences could be the Legislature's seeking a subpoena to make him appear. The House ought to use that power if needed.

Forget the sideshow of Walters' morality crusade over what he deems "porn" and demonization of "leftist liberals." It's a tired distraction.

Public school districts depend on the Education Department for everything from funding to teacher certifications.

The department is largely a pass-through for funding from the Legislature and federal sources, and knowledgeable staff must be in place to ensure effective distribution. The agency makes the annual legislative budget request, paving the way to the per-pupil allocation and salaries for teachers and staff.

Its other responsibilities include setting curriculum standards, overseeing the annual school report card and approving teacher certifications. In addition, local district officials often call on Education Department policy experts for guidance. The department also implements legislative rules, and Attorney General Gentner Drummond recently issued a formal opinion stating that Walters had overstepped his authority by implementing rules before the Legislature asked for them.

Lawmakers are hearing about problems with federal contracts not being approved in a timely manner, agency staff at low levels and other shortcomings in critical areas. Failure could result in students not receiving services.

The way Walters governs his agency is significant, considering his mismanagement of $8 million in pandemic funds when he was Gov. Kevin Stitt's secretary of education. He does not have a good track record for financial accountability and governance.

The Education Department's budget is the largest of any state agency at $3.5 billion. It's reasonable for lawmakers to seek answers to questions stemming from their constituents' concerns.

House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on Education Chairman Mark McBride, R-Moore, who has been critical of Walters, invited the state superintendent to appear before the panel last month. That was prompted by Walters' allegations of rampant porn in schools without providing specifics.

Walters did not accept the invitation but instead sent every legislator images he described as pornography, again with no specifics about what schools he alleged had books containing those images. His spokesman Matt Langston responded to questions about Walters appearing before the committee by attacking McBride.

It's time for Walters to stop campaigning and live up to his promise of being transparent and accountable. His practice of making selfie in-car videos that denigrate teachers and people who are different from him needs to end.

Walters ought to appear before the committee, focus on agency governance and start representing all children. Public schools are responsible for educating more than 90% of Oklahoma's children, so the stakes are high.

If Walters wants to get any of his reforms enacted, he needs to start working with lawmakers instead of against them.