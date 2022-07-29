Tulsa Public Schools has been deemed a target by state officials who want to tear down public education. And, the majority of the Oklahoma State School Board is helping them do it.

The board — all appointees of Gov. Kevin Stitt — hit a low point in a Thursday meeting where their disrespect was on full display. They interrupted each other, particularly whenever Tulsa board member Carlisha Williams Bradley or State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister spoke, shouted and showed a lack of decorum.

Most telling was a comment from member Estela Hernandez, who noted TPS was the largest district in the state and "we need to send a message."

Using TPS as an example is in line with how Stitt and his education secretary, Ryan Walters, have treated the district. Both have singled out the state's largest and most racially and ethnically diverse district with a litany of false and trumped-up criticisms and allegations.

That was a warning to other school districts: Get on board with our political ideology or you're next. That's bullying.

The state board spent hours discussing a TPS violation of the poorly written and discriminatory House Bill 1775, which bans teaching certain subjects that makes a student feel guilty or uncomfortable because of their race or gender.

Earlier this year, a science teacher at Memorial High School stated a mandatory teacher training included references to implicit bias, which she felt was wrong.

OSDE attorney Brad Clark said the training materials used by the contracted vendor did not violate the law, but an audio recording indicated the presenter went off script to say things that violated the "spirit of the law." None has been reviewed by board members or the public under the excuse those are copyrighted.

Rather than err on the side of free speech, openness, due process or any common sense, the majority of the board decided to enact a punishment more severe than recommended — a warning instead of deficiency or probation.

This means teachers, among themselves, cannot talk about race. And, just one co-worker feeling uneasy can tank an entire district's accreditation. That creates a toxic workplace.

Hernandez stated that TPS deliberately violated the law. There is no proof of that. The law provides for no appeal other than court litigation.

The only voice of reason was board member Williams Bradley, who is the only Black board member. She consistently proves to be the most capable and independent person in the room.

She voted against the punishment, along with Hofmeister, concerned about not seeing the evidence. Also, she pointed out how the board fixated on TPS, which was specifically pulled from the larger agenda even though the Mustang district was flagged for a similar accreditation deficiency.

"It was only about Tulsa. It’s clear. Your bias is showing,” she said.

We do not have faith the other members of the state Board of Education can govern fairly. They are going along with a political agenda that does not help students in public schools, especially those in Tulsa Public Schools.