Editorial: State ought to follow lead of Epic Charter Schools by putting all education under one roof

The Epic Charter Schools Board of Education made a significant change that state leaders ought to follow — consolidate oversight of virtual and brick-and-mortar schools under one board.

Yet lawmakers have resisted creating a single vision for public education, pushing for the dismantling of local control and duplicating state supervision.

The founders of Epic separated its virtual and in-person centers. That led to a complicated system that allowed financial mismanagement as determined by the state auditor. A district attorney is reviewing a years-long investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and the IRS has launched an audit.

Co-founders Ben Harris and David Chaney lost control of the school, leading to changes in administration.

Epic’s merger comes after difficulty in complying with a consent agreement to separate all administrative functions and governance of its two schools, as reported by Andrea Eger. The consolidation will save at least $4 million and streamline oversight under one board and sponsor.

Having dual oversight tracks failed at the district level, and it’s not working at the state level, either.

When the Legislature agreed to fund online charter schools, it established the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board in 2012 to oversee them. Other public schools report to the State Board of Education. This was a time when virtual education was in its infancy, and lawmakers were uncertain of its operation.

That structure is disjointed, confusing, and no longer efficient or necessary.

Oklahomans recognize that the mission and goals of virtual and in-person learning are the same. But having different oversight boards has led to inconsistency, territorial power struggles, political posturing and a lack of coordinated goals for elementary and secondary schools.

Public charter schools, including online districts, belong under the Oklahoma State School Board and Department of Education. If all are public and governed by the same rules, there is no reason to have different state boards.

Lawmakers continue to fight this commonsense idea.

This session, Senate Bill 1621, from Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Oklahoma City, seeks to establish a public charter school system completely separate from traditional public schools. It would eliminate the state virtual board and all local sponsoring boards. It would create a separate Statewide Charter School Board to oversee all charter schools.

It passed the Senate Education Committee 5-3 and Appropriations Committee 15-4.

Oklahoma has 24 charter schools, and Tulsa Public Schools is a sponsor to seven of those. The arrangement works for local school-choice coordination and oversight.

We’re not convinced that moving all supervision to the state level — particularly under a new, separate public school board — would lead to better outcomes, either financially or academically.

Public schools need a unified focus and mission no matter how education is delivered. It’s something the state can learn from the saga at Epic Charter Schools.

