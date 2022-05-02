Editorial: State needs to reassess and invest in its juvenile offender detention system

Tulsa County officials say $5 million is required to build a secured detention area for juveniles that they previously didn’t know was needed.

A change in holding juvenile offenders in the Family Center for Juvenile Justice instead of the Tulsa County Jail led to extensive destruction of the building in just a few months. The $39 million center was opened in December 2019 with a therapeutic design in mind.

Youthful offenders are typically 15 to 17 who can be charged in district court instead of juvenile court with some felony crimes. They can be aggressive and violent, and it can take months to resolve their cases.

The transition from holding youth in the jail to a separate facility ought to have been expected.

In 2018, Congress passed the Juvenile Justice Reform Act that amended the 1974 Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act. The change required that juveniles charged as adults would not have “sight or sound contact with adult inmates or be held in an adult jail or lockup.” The Oklahoma Legislation affirmed that federal law last year.

Even before the federal law, trends were moving in the direction to keep minors and adults apart. It’s disappointing county officials didn’t plan for this possibility.

Regardless, Tulsa County must deal with it now. Fortunately, state officials have been upfront about the higher than expected revenue available.

The issue is bigger than Tulsa County, and now is the time for the Office of Juvenile Affairs to assess how juvenile offenders are being detained and treated throughout the state.

Tulsa County takes in youth from northeastern Oklahoma, not just the county. It’s a similar situation in Oklahoma County. That may be counter to the needs of rural Oklahoma youth.

Beyond the infrastructure requirements are staffing levels. The Tulsa County center had not provided guards or staff to oversee the detention of juvenile offenders. Recurring funds are needed to fully implement this shift.

State officials must recognize that constructing detention areas for the more destructive and older youth is not optional. This is a public safety issue for all juveniles. Other youth held at the Tulsa County center tend to be younger, held for non-violent crimes and have shorter stays.

Right now, those groups of youths are cohabitating, and it’s dangerous. Fights are breaking out, and building damage occurs daily.

In just a few months, there has been a 55% increase in reports of assault and property damage. Also, residents have committed 25 acts of violence against staff and 29 against other residents, with 20 involving EMSA transport of residents to hospitals.

Not all juvenile offenders are violent, but they require a different services and space. Many will be detained long enough to need GED or job training for post-release.

Local officials didn’t expect to have this population in their care. But the state must become a partner in planning, funding and support for a safe and effective statewide juvenile offender system.

