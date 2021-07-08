Editorial: State needs to reach out effectively to groups lagging in vaccination rates

Another report from the weekend should make it clear that vaccination saves lives.

Nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are of unvaccinated people, according to government data from 45 states analyzed by The Associated Press.

Only 1,200 of more than 853,000 COVID hospitalizations in the U.S., 0.1%, were of fully vaccinated people. Only 150 of more than 18,000 deaths, 0.8%, were of fully vaccinated people.

The state’s job is to find a way to reach out effectively to those who haven’t been vaccinated.

This isn’t an impossible task. Other states and nations have found innovative means of getting people to do the right thing, including jackpot lotteries for people who take the vaccine.

Rural Noble County is among the highest vaccinated areas in the state. Next door in Osage County, the vaccination rate is nearly 28 percentage points lower. State officials say they aren’t sure why Noble County is an outlier, but they should give it some thought and see if the answer can be used in other rural counties.