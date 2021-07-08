Editorial: State needs to reach out effectively to groups lagging in vaccination rates

A recent state report on COVID-19 vaccination rates shows two things: Not enough Oklahomans are safe from the disease, and some particular areas and groups are more exposed to its dangers.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s weekly report covering June 20-26 shows that only four counties in the state have at least 60% of their age-eligible populations with at least one dose of a vaccine that prevents COVID-19.
At 61.2%, Tulsa County is one of those. The state’s rural counties tend to have the lowest vaccine saturation rates. The lowest is Dewey County, at 28.8%.
Men, young people and minorities also have significantly lower vaccination rates. The vaccination rate for eligible men is almost 7 percentage points lower than that of women. Among those age 18 to 35, the vaccination rate is only 31%.
Reported vaccination rates of American Indians, Hispanics and Black Oklahomans are also low, though the statistics there are less than perfect because of incomplete demographic information.
The disease’s threat is still very real and growing. More than 1,500 new cases were reported in the state during the week, a frightening 36.5% increase over the previous week.
Another report from the weekend should make it clear that vaccination saves lives.
Nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are of unvaccinated people, according to government data from 45 states analyzed by The Associated Press.
Only 1,200 of more than 853,000 COVID hospitalizations in the U.S., 0.1%, were of fully vaccinated people. Only 150 of more than 18,000 deaths, 0.8%, were of fully vaccinated people.
The state’s job is to find a way to reach out effectively to those who haven’t been vaccinated.
This isn’t an impossible task. Other states and nations have found innovative means of getting people to do the right thing, including jackpot lotteries for people who take the vaccine.
Rural Noble County is among the highest vaccinated areas in the state. Next door in Osage County, the vaccination rate is nearly 28 percentage points lower. State officials say they aren’t sure why Noble County is an outlier, but they should give it some thought and see if the answer can be used in other rural counties.
If you are among those who aren’t vaccinated, it’s time. Remember that the vaccine is free, safe, effective and broadly available. Vaccination protects you from infection, complications and death. It also protects the community from the dangers of further mutant variants of the disease.