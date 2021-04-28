Editorial: State needle exchange will protect public, law enforcement

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 511 last week, allowing the creation of privately funded needle exchange programs.

The new statute will reduce the spread of communicable disease among intravenous drug users and open the door to treatment and sobriety. It also will lower the risk of accidental needle sticks to law enforcement. For ordinary citizens, it will mean fewer dirty syringes littering public streets and paths.

And it won’t cost the state a dollar.

The legislation allows medical practitioners, law enforcement, tribes and registered social service entities to administer the exchange programs under careful oversight of the state Department of Health.

Information about drug treatment will come with the syringes. The programs also will safely collect and dispose of hypodermic needles.

SB 511 is modeled on an Indiana program first signed into law by then-Gov. Mike Pence. His conservative Republican successor recently renewed the law because it was working. It’s a solidly conservative idea aimed at helping law enforcement, saving the state money and reducing crime.