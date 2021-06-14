Editorial: State finally fulfills professorship promise

The Oklahoma Legislature has finally fulfilled the long-delayed promise to fund endowed professorships at state colleges and universities.

In 1988, the state established an endowed professorship program to enhance cultural, business, scientific, and economic development in the state.

If donors fund half the cost of an endowed professorship, the state agreed to pay the other half. The program succeeded beyond anyone’s expectations.

Donors agreed to split the costs of hundreds of endowed professorships at colleges and universities across the state.

Then, the state balked at fulfilling its half of the bargain.

Donations stacked up in university accounts, forcing higher education officials to explain to their benefactors why the state wasn’t living up to its word.

In 2008, the state matched $100 million in backlogged professorships and put a cap on the program. In 2012, the state made another run at the issue, but at the beginning of the legislative session this year, the state Regents for Higher Education still had 924 donor accounts totaling more than $161 million for professorships at 17 Oklahoma colleges and universities.