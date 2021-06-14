Editorial: State finally fulfills professorship promise

The Oklahoma Legislature has finally fulfilled the long-delayed promise to fund endowed professorships at state colleges and universities.
In 1988, the state established an endowed professorship program to enhance cultural, business, scientific, and economic development in the state.
If donors fund half the cost of an endowed professorship, the state agreed to pay the other half. The program succeeded beyond anyone’s expectations.
Donors agreed to split the costs of hundreds of endowed professorships at colleges and universities across the state.
Then, the state balked at fulfilling its half of the bargain.
Donations stacked up in university accounts, forcing higher education officials to explain to their benefactors why the state wasn’t living up to its word.
In 2008, the state matched $100 million in backlogged professorships and put a cap on the program. In 2012, the state made another run at the issue, but at the beginning of the legislative session this year, the state Regents for Higher Education still had 924 donor accounts totaling more than $161 million for professorships at 17 Oklahoma colleges and universities.
The school with the most at stake was Oklahoma State University, which had $75 million in donations pending for its Stillwater campus and another $11 million for five other campuses. The University of Oklahoma had more than $35 million hanging fire for its Norman campus and another $24.6 million for the OU Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City.
The Legislature’s general appropriations bill passed last month finally zeroes out the unmatched balances.
We give great credit for the diplomacy involved in finally resolving the situation to retiring OSU President Burns Hargis, who was able to convince lawmakers that this was a bargain investment that would pay off in economic growth for generations to come.
The program, especially the investment in research, will contribute to the development and advancement of our state’s economy, Hargis said after the funding law was signed.
That’s so perfectly true and obvious that it’s hard to understand why the Legislature has ended the program. The state gets to increase its research base for new knowledge and new economic growth at half price. It’s the deal of the century.
We congratulate Hargis on his success in completing funding for the program, and urge legislative leaders to reconsider the plan to end the program.
Featured video: