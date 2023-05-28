Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Oklahoma legislators found their way around to a reasonable budget in a session that was unusually testy for a Republican supermajority control.

A $12.9 billion negotiated budget addresses some big needs, such as boosts in education, while leaving about $3.6 billion in various savings accounts.

A nearly $1 billion education spending package was agreed upon last week (22% increase from last year) and added tax credits to the list of other tax-supported economic benefits to private school students.

With the general budget agreement, legislators wisely stayed away from overall tax cuts. Cutting revenue too far while times are good will handcuff future lawmakers in lean times. That's a lesson from the recession and decade of revenue failures.

Instead, tax reduction measures are more targeted: eliminating the franchise tax for new businesses and changing tax brackets to get rid of the so-called marriage penalty.

The deal includes quite a bit to like including an additional $10 million to bring down the services waiting list for Oklahomans with disabilities, 22.5% increase in the public health budgets, $18 million for OK Pop Museum, six weeks maternity leave for state employees and three incentive programs to build affordable housing that total $215 million.

Oklahoma Educational Television Authority receives the same as last year at about $2.9 million, and the Regents for Higher Education got a nearly 15% increase.

Lawmakers agreed to tax credits for family members acting as full-time caregivers, up to $2,000 a year for most and $3,000 for those caring for veterans or people with dementia. It's far less than what private school parents will receive ($5,000 to $7,500) and much more worthy.

A Legacy Capital Fund will be created with $600 million to provide no-interest loans to state agencies for capital improvements. Also new will be the Office of Judicial Performance Evaluation to review the performance of state judges and justices within two years of being elected or appointed to the bench.

Finally, lawmakers put money into a fund required by the passage of State Question 781, approved by voters in 2016. It was part of a criminal justice package that mandated savings from lowered prison populations go to county governments for prevention programs, such as mental health or drug treatment programs.

Though the overdue bill is more in the range of $70 million, lawmakers agreed on $12.5 million. It's a start.

Non-funding items embedded in the budget would expand the Tourism Commission from an advisory role into more governance. This is in response the scandal involving potential mismanagement made by Swadley's BBQ when operating restaurants at state parks.

We encourage more governance roles return to commissions. More eyes and input on public operations means less problems long term.

The agreement modifies a rule to make it easier to transport people in a mental health crisis to treatment. Also, it requires the state superintendent not turn away federal grants previously received without approval from House and Senate leadership.

It's unclear whether the Legislature has the power to require this move, but it's a loud statement of the body's lack of confidence in State Superintendent Ryan Walters. Concerns are emerging that basic operations at the Oklahoma Department of Education are being ignored.

Overall, the budget is a good balance that restores and rebuilds critical public services.