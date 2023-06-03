Paying food sales taxes on top of higher-prices for groceries provides lawmakers with an opportunity.

They should take it.

Oklahomans have waited decades for some relief. It’s been long enough.

What is clear after the roller-coaster weeks of this past legislative session is that the elimination of the 4.5% state sales tax on groceries is off the table.

So we want to suggest an idea to put something back on the table for Republicans for and against the idea to debate: Let’s reduce it.

Let’s give a signal in a state that struggles to feed its children and families that regressive taxes on necessities like food isn’t how we want to fund essential state services.

Start at a reduction of 1% a year.

We hear the warnings of state Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. He’s worried that elimination of the state sales tax on groceries would take too big of a bite out of one of the state’s main revenue sources. One estimate says elimination of the grocery sales tax would cause a reduction of $370 million in state revenue in the first year.

But other states are figuring out how to make it work.

At least five of the 13 states where groceries are taxed have recently passed laws to reduce or eliminate those taxes.

We understand the resistance to reduce how much money is coming in when we want to pass historic increases in funding to education.

But this isn’t about how much is coming in. It’s about charging Oklahomans more than 40 other states in this country do to put food on the table.

In 2021, 10% of households in our country were food insecure. That means that at some time during the year they had difficulty providing enough food for everyone in their households.

About one in four Oklahoma children is food insecure.

It is true that families who are in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — about 557,000 Oklahomans — generally are shielded from grocery taxes collected on most things except prepared food such as rotisserie chickens or deli items.

But it’s also true that those same recipients usually run out of benefits before the end of the month.

We like what Thompson was quoted as saying earlier this session: “I’m looking for an article in the Tulsa World that says the folks went home from (the state Capitol) and they helped the people of Oklahoma.”

We agree. So come back together and have a debate where ideas on how to cover that estimated loss over five years are pitched. Thompson points to the fact that the state sales tax on $500 worth of groceries works out only to be $22.50. But that adds up for middle-class families, who would see the most benefit with the reduction of this tax.

We understand that the math has to work. When we give more money, it has to come from somewhere. Grocery taxes brought in consistent revenue even during a pandemic. They are hard to replace. We hear that.

But when the state wants to pay for something that helps a few — say paying for private schools, as approved this session — should it cost us all when we make our lunch at home?

The timing of a reduction of 1% a year would allow an easing that gives estimates a chance to become more accurate.

The timing would give the Legislature a chance to explore other revenue sources and cost reductions. It also would allow for some debates on other taxes and fees that take the time and money of most adults — we are thinking annual car tags — that could go away and be replaced by something else.

Isn’t it time we find a way to give Oklahomans a savings they can see during three meals a day?

