Editorial: Start process of considering changes at TPS school from Indigenous mascots

“The time is long passed for the removal of Native American imagery and mascot use at Central High School and Daniel Webster High School," the committee's letter says. "Please educate yourselves if you are unaware of the psychologically detrimental effects of Native American mascots and imagery on Native students and how these mascots undermine intergroup relations by increasing negative stereotyping of Native Americans.”

TPS has been through a similar process with the renaming of several schools, including Council Oak Elementary School.

While the transitions and conversations may be difficult, the end result has been a celebration and rebirth.

Changing is not a politically correct revision of history and tradition; it is evolving our future to be more inclusive and reflective of today's communities.

Students in schools with Indigenous imagery have said they are uncomfortable with and even embarrassed by the continued use of these mascots.

The point of having school or team colors, names and images is to create a sense of community and pride.