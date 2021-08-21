Editorial: Start process of considering changes at TPS school from Indigenous mascots

A letter to Tulsa Public Schools officials from the district's Title VI Indian Education Parent Committee asking to change the names of Indigenous mascots cannot be waved aside.
It's a group tasked with representing the interests of the 5% of TPS students who are citizens of tribal nations. It is a moral responsibility that minority voices, even though not large in number, be lifted up and seriously considered.
The committee requests new mascots for Central High School's Braves and Webster High School's Warriors. Indigenous advocates have spent decades seeking the removal of names, symbols, images and caricatures that evoke tribal nation cultures.
In recent years, that shift has started. Locally, Union Public Schools is in the process of finding a new mascot, and nationally the Washington NFL team and the Cleveland MLB team have dropped their Native American mascots.
By today's standards, using cultural appropriation to bolster team or school spirit is wrong, even if the original intention was honorable.
We know now about the harm such imagery has caused, as the committee noted.
“The time is long passed for the removal of Native American imagery and mascot use at Central High School and Daniel Webster High School," the committee's letter says. "Please educate yourselves if you are unaware of the psychologically detrimental effects of Native American mascots and imagery on Native students and how these mascots undermine intergroup relations by increasing negative stereotyping of Native Americans.”
TPS has been through a similar process with the renaming of several schools, including Council Oak Elementary School.
While the transitions and conversations may be difficult, the end result has been a celebration and rebirth.
Changing is not a politically correct revision of history and tradition; it is evolving our future to be more inclusive and reflective of today's communities.
Students in schools with Indigenous imagery have said they are uncomfortable with and even embarrassed by the continued use of these mascots.
The point of having school or team colors, names and images is to create a sense of community and pride.
If that is no longer being achieved, then it is time to look at other options. It is time to start the process of finding the names and symbols that bring people together.