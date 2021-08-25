Editorial: SQ 788 is the law, and state government leaders have to learn to live with it

We’re not sure what to make of the latest appointment to run the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority but hope it doesn’t reflect any effort to undo the voters’ choice on State Question 788.
Adria Berry is the fourth director of the agency in three years. She was appointed by Health Commissioner Lance Frye, who serves at the pleasure of Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Before Oklahoma voters considered State Question 788, which broadly legalized medical marijuana in the state, Berry publicly spoke against elements of the initiative petition, calling it “problematic for many reasons.”
We had our own qualms before the vote, but the measure passed by a substantial margin, and it’s now state government’s duty to live with the results. To do anything else would be breaking faith with the voters of Oklahoma.
After voters approved SQ 788, Berry supported creating a list of qualifying medical conditions and, through the State Chamber, promoted controversial language about testing for patients who have “safety sensitive” jobs. We don’t think either idea was in the spirit of SQ 788.
Legislators have been probing around the edges of SQ 788 virtually since the day it passed.
We agree with House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, when he says the authority needs to be a standalone agency and not a small part of the State Health Department.
We also agree with Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, who said the state cannot use regulations to crush legalized medical marijuana businesses, even if that helps curb illegal marijuana activities.
“It’s anti-business, anti-Republican, and it’s unfair,” Fetgatter said. “There are thousands of people who are trying to make a legitimate business out of this.
“It’s hypocritical of government to say, ‘We’re pro-business, but we don’t like your product, so we’re not pro-your-business.’”
The initiative petition wasn’t well crafted and had some elements that were puzzling, but after it passed, the job of the Legislature and the authority is to live with its stipulations with as few tweaks as are necessary. If that teaches lawmakers to be better tuned to the voters’ desires and faster to anticipate needed changes, then good.
