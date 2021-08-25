Editorial: SQ 788 is the law, and state government leaders have to learn to live with it

Legislators have been probing around the edges of SQ 788 virtually since the day it passed.

We agree with House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, when he says the authority needs to be a standalone agency and not a small part of the State Health Department.

We also agree with Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, who said the state cannot use regulations to crush legalized medical marijuana businesses, even if that helps curb illegal marijuana activities.

“It’s anti-business, anti-Republican, and it’s unfair,” Fetgatter said. “There are thousands of people who are trying to make a legitimate business out of this.

“It’s hypocritical of government to say, ‘We’re pro-business, but we don’t like your product, so we’re not pro-your-business.’”

The initiative petition wasn’t well crafted and had some elements that were puzzling, but after it passed, the job of the Legislature and the authority is to live with its stipulations with as few tweaks as are necessary. If that teaches lawmakers to be better tuned to the voters’ desires and faster to anticipate needed changes, then good.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.