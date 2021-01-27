Editorial: Southern Hills Country Club and Tulsa to host the 2022 PGA Championship

The 2022 PGA Championship will be played at Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club.

That’s great news for Southern Hills and Tulsa. It will mean a high-profile economic boost to the city at a time when it could use one.

The tournament had been scheduled for Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey. But after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the PGA was unwilling to give the plum to a course owned by former President Donald Trump, who was subsequently impeached for his role in the attack on the democratic process.

The irony of Southern Hills as the substitute is not lost on us. The choice moves the tournament out of a state that gave its Electoral College support to President Joe Biden to a state that overwhelmingly supported Trump and a city where the former president hosted the first big rally of his 2020 campaign.

But Southern Hills isn’t owned by Trump and can be ready to go in 2022, so New Jersey’s loss in Tulsa’s gain.

Southern Hills is conveniently located, has a long and successful relationship with PGA of America leaders and recently made an $11 million upgrade in its course and amenities. Those appear to have been the decisive issues once the Trump course was out of the question.