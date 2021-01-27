Editorial: Southern Hills Country Club and Tulsa to host the 2022 PGA Championship

The 2022 PGA Championship will be played at Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club.
That’s great news for Southern Hills and Tulsa. It will mean a high-profile economic boost to the city at a time when it could use one.
The tournament had been scheduled for Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey. But after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the PGA was unwilling to give the plum to a course owned by former President Donald Trump, who was subsequently impeached for his role in the attack on the democratic process.
The irony of Southern Hills as the substitute is not lost on us. The choice moves the tournament out of a state that gave its Electoral College support to President Joe Biden to a state that overwhelmingly supported Trump and a city where the former president hosted the first big rally of his 2020 campaign.
But Southern Hills isn’t owned by Trump and can be ready to go in 2022, so New Jersey’s loss in Tulsa’s gain.
Southern Hills is conveniently located, has a long and successful relationship with PGA of America leaders and recently made an $11 million upgrade in its course and amenities. Those appear to have been the decisive issues once the Trump course was out of the question.
Hosting a major golf tournament isn’t easy. It requires people and planning. The PGA needed a location that could be ready in 16 months, which also seems to have been important factors in Southern Hills’ favor.
The course is championship quality and the city has a track record of success in meeting big-time golf’s needs. The PGA Championship has been held at Southern Hills in 1970, 1982, 1994 and 2007. The U.S. Open was held there in 1958 and 2001.
Southern Hills will host the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in May and was slated for the 2030 PGA Championship. The 2022 championship will be in lieu of the 2030 event, which will be sited later. Southern Hills remains in the competition for that event, too.
Some people bemoan the introduction of politics into the realm of sports. For good or ill, that’s a fact of life. The PGA and its players didn’t want their tournament associated with the events of Jan. 6, which would have been inevitable with Trump Nation. Relocating to Southern Hills will keep the focus on the golf, and it certainly works out to Tulsa’s benefits.
