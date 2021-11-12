Editorial: South Tulsans, please be patient about the widening of Yale Avenue

A growing public safety hazard along a one-mile stretch of Yale Avenue is getting fixed but will frustrate drivers.
The two-lane section between 81st and 91st streets has a hilly and windy route that cannot accommodate the heavy traffic it attracts. The road and guardrails are slowing sliding down the slopes. Wet weather can turn the pavement deadly.
It is one of the most dangerous and busiest stretches of road in the city. Collisions along this stretch are higher than the same section on the parallel streets of Harvard Avenue and Sheridan Road. Between 2004 and 2012, 177 crashes occurred there, resulting in 76 injury accidents and one fatality.
For decades, residents in the growing neighborhoods nearby have complained about the poor traffic flow and hazardous conditions. That is about to change.
This week, groundbreaking started on a two-year, $37 million project to widen and flatten the road.
The result will be motorists having six lanes from the Creek Turnpike to Interstate 44. It will be less curvy and will include sidewalks with landscaping to separate traffic from pedestrians. Medians will feature left-turn bays to ease traffic congestion.
It is a long-overdue improvement and the type of infrastructure project voters want in tax packages.
This marks the most expensive street project of its type in the city’s history, funded mostly through third-penny sales tax programs culminating with Improve Our Tulsa.
The project means motorists will see a lot of orange barrels and detours in the area. It will be inconvenient and likely will back up and increase traffic in other locations.
For those traveling around that area during the next couple of years, please be patient and be kind to other drivers.
The widening will make the road safer, provide more efficiency for driving times and give an avenue for walkers, joggers and bikers. It adds to a quality of life needed in this growing part of the city.
It will be temporary, and it will be worth it.
