Editorial: South Tulsans, please be patient about the widening of Yale Avenue

A growing public safety hazard along a one-mile stretch of Yale Avenue is getting fixed but will frustrate drivers.

The two-lane section between 81st and 91st streets has a hilly and windy route that cannot accommodate the heavy traffic it attracts. The road and guardrails are slowing sliding down the slopes. Wet weather can turn the pavement deadly.

It is one of the most dangerous and busiest stretches of road in the city. Collisions along this stretch are higher than the same section on the parallel streets of Harvard Avenue and Sheridan Road. Between 2004 and 2012, 177 crashes occurred there, resulting in 76 injury accidents and one fatality.

For decades, residents in the growing neighborhoods nearby have complained about the poor traffic flow and hazardous conditions. That is about to change.

This week, groundbreaking started on a two-year, $37 million project to widen and flatten the road.