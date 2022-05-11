Editorial: Solution to lack of budget oversight is reinstating power to a commission

Among the corrections sought in the unraveling of the Swadley’s Bar-B-Q state contract is a request from Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell to give power back to an oversight commission.

It’s a good idea that would go far in preventing financial mismanagement.

For about five years, the Legislature has been moving authority away from citizen oversight boards and commissions and placing it in the hands of the governor.

We previously supported this position so governors could enact the agenda voters elected them to do. For decades, governors coming into office have been frustrated by having to work through a predecessor’s agency appointees, often stopping their vision for change.

It would take at least four years of turnover to get their agency leaders in place. Those supporting this power shift argued it would streamline decision-making and make supervision more efficient.

In general, we still believe governors need enough authority to make their platform promises. But, we are experiencing how the pendulum can swing too far.

Swadley’s is accused of questionable business practices that may involve fraud and corruption. It joins a list of problematic state contracts across agencies and offices that includes purchases of PPE, a now-debunked drug to treat COVID-19 and a governor’s education program to distribute pandemic funds to families.

All have led to some level of investigation by state and/or federal officials.

A reality of eliminating authority from citizen commissions is it took away a critical tool in oversight and transparency. More eyes on a budget makes for better, more sound, financial decisions.

Taking away the scrutiny a board provides is a risk, and we are now seeing how that can lead to trouble. The removal of citizen board input opens a chance something can go wrong, whether willful mismanagement or honest mistakes.

Pinnell has encouraged amending House Bill 3603 that was passed in 2018 to downgrade the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Commission to an advisory role. Its duties were given to the agency’s executive director, who is appointed by — and responsible to — the governor.

But, the governor cannot doublecheck the work in every agency.

Pinnell is asking to reinstate the authority of the Tourism Commission to approve all budgets and contracts. We support that request.

This still allows the governor to choose the agency head while adding more supervision on budget actions, striking a nice compromise.

It is unclear how such adjustments are needed in other agencies. We encourage lawmakers to be vigilant and open to making modifications.

Democracy works well with independent branches of government working as a checks and balances. Citizen oversight boards play an important role. Pinnell’s recommendation is warranted and good governance.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.