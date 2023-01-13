Editorial: Slim hold by Republicans in U.S. House ought to create more bipartisanship

An ambitious agenda being waged by a hard-right faction in the U.S. House could cripple progress and eventually backfire. It doesn't have to be that way.

Oklahoma plays a role as newly elected 2nd District Congressman Josh Brecheen has thrown his lot in with 19 fellow Republicans who withheld their votes from Speaker Kevin McCarthy until he agreed to specific concessions.

The latest tactic was a gamble that paid off for them this time, but continued arm-twisting will likely cause backlash as Americans grow weary of such turmoil and dysfunction.

Whether McCarthy gave away too much has yet to be seen, and that will depend on how his fellow members of Congress govern. It now only takes one lawmaker to force a vote to oust the House Speaker. Using that too often will be tiresome and unproductive.

Other promises from McCarthy include putting some of those holdouts on powerful committees and establishing a "Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government," which is expected to investigate what conservatives view as the politicization of the FBI and Department of Justice.

Oklahomans are in a bubble of Republican supermajority rule at the state level. That doesn't reflect the nation, and, therefore, the representation in Congress. Currently, House Republicans have a majority by only 10 members.

The far-right group ought to remember this slim hold on the majority. Effective governing with that split will take more bipartisanship.

The big tests will be regarding the debt ceiling and budget. The debt ceiling has been in place since 1917 as an artificial limit on how much the country can borrow. Since 1960, Congress has raised, temporarily extended or revised the limit 78 times.

It was largely a bipartisan nonevent until 2011. If the debt ceiling isn't adjusted, the country faces severe economic consequences because it defaults on loans — which would be a first in U.S. history. The financial services firm Moody's Analytics predicts it would be a "catastrophic blow" from which it could take generations to recover.

The budget process has been particularly vexing for lawmakers, with a target specifically on omnibus bills. Those are when smaller appropriations bills are packaged into a larger, single measure for one vote. This creates legitimate problems, but solutions such as adding amendments from the floor only jam the process. A proposed solution of advancing smaller bills has more promise.

Americans are losing faith in their government. A Gallup Poll last year found that only 7% of Americans have confidence in Congress. Only two in 10 Americans trust the government in Washington, D.C., according to a Pew Research Center report last year. Both reports show these at historic lows.

Congress has a chance to turn it around. We urge our congressional members to use this nonelection year to get big things done. Americans are numb to scandal and are suffering from investigation fatigue.

Lawmakers ought to be asking themselves whom they represent: all of their constituents or just the noisiest ones?

Sometimes lawmakers have to do what’s best, not what the media or the lobbyists or even their constituents say. They have to be willing to cast votes that might cost them reelection because they know that, in the long run, it’s the right thing to do.