Editorial: Shop local throughout the holiday shopping season

Among the shopping slogans of the season from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, one deserves more than a single day: shop local small businesses.

Local merchants continue to crawl back from the economic devastation of the pandemic, and the holiday season is absolutely critical to small businesses, accounting for a large percentage of yearly sales. About 52% of Oklahoma private sector workers are employed by small businesses.

It’s easy to justify the ease of ordering online from big-box stores. This time of year is hectic, and some people remain uncomfortable in the large crowds.

Before doing that, ask yourself how often that online vendor supported your child’s local school? Did you see that business named on any posters hanging at local football games or in a program for a youth community theater performance?

Did that online merchant donate any funds or items to local charities? Does the business employee any of your neighbors, friends or family? Does the company encourage its employees to volunteer with local nonprofits? Do you see the CEO or other top executives serving on local boards?

If the answers are “no,” ask if your dollars would be better spent with merchants dedicated to participating in and improving our communities.