Editorial: Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford should vote to end filibuster on John Lewis Act
Editorial: Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford should vote to end filibuster on John Lewis Act

Trump Rally

Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe (pictured) and Sen. James Lankford could vote to start debate on the John Lewis Act, even if they don’t intend to vote for the bill itself.

 IAN MAULE, Tulsa World file

On a 6-3 vote last week, the U.S. Supreme Court further weakened the federal Voting Rights Act.

Since 2013, conservative justices on the high court have joined in a series of decisions to reduce the law’s once-strong core of voter protections against racial discrimination.

The latest case included questions of whether an Arizona law that clearly had a disproportionate impact on Hispanic and Native American voters could be found to be legally discriminatory. A lower court said it was, but the Supreme Court overruled that finding.

In the majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that just because voting may be “inconvenient for some,” it doesn’t mean that access to voting is unequal.

In a stinging dissent, Justice Elena Kagan called the decision “tragic.”

As NPR reported, the practical effect of the decision is that the Voting Rights Act applies only to overt cases of intentional discrimination. Even if the intent is discrimination, if a state legislature doesn’t say as much, it can probably get away with it.

Congress first passed the landmark law in 1965 and subsequently reauthorized it five times.

Congress can and should bring new life to the Voting Rights Act. The John Lewis Act, already passed by the U.S. House of Representatives and favored by a majority in the Senate, would restore Voting Rights Act protections that the Supreme Court has diluted.

The Lewis Act is significantly narrower than the For the People Act, which recently failed to get past a Republican filibuster. While For the People addressed a broad range of important voter protections, including gerrymandering and campaign funding, the John Lewis Act is strictly about discriminatory election laws.

But once again there’s reason to think the bill doesn’t have the 60 votes necessary to end a filibuster. Only one GOP senator, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, has publicly supported the proposal.

Even if they don’t support the legislation, Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford should vote to end the filibuster that is preventing it from even being debated. The Voting Rights Act was the most effective piece of civil rights legislation in the nation’s history, and it shouldn’t be shelved without a full, democratic debate by the nation’s elected leadership.

Rep. Kevin West on State Question 816
