Editorial: Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford should vote to end filibuster on John Lewis Act

Congress first passed the landmark law in 1965 and subsequently reauthorized it five times.

Congress can and should bring new life to the Voting Rights Act. The John Lewis Act, already passed by the U.S. House of Representatives and favored by a majority in the Senate, would restore Voting Rights Act protections that the Supreme Court has diluted.

The Lewis Act is significantly narrower than the For the People Act, which recently failed to get past a Republican filibuster. While For the People addressed a broad range of important voter protections, including gerrymandering and campaign funding, the John Lewis Act is strictly about discriminatory election laws.

But once again there’s reason to think the bill doesn’t have the 60 votes necessary to end a filibuster. Only one GOP senator, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, has publicly supported the proposal.

Even if they don’t support the legislation, Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford should vote to end the filibuster that is preventing it from even being debated. The Voting Rights Act was the most effective piece of civil rights legislation in the nation’s history, and it shouldn’t be shelved without a full, democratic debate by the nation’s elected leadership.

