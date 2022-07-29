The U.S. Senate squandered an opportunity to do right by the nation’s veterans who have suffered from exposure to toxic substances while serving in America’s wars.

The Honoring our PACT Act, which stalled in the Senate last week, aims to provide two remedies to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits during their time in the armed services. Among the 42 senators voting against it were Oklahoma Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford.

First, the legislation would extend the grace period by which veterans serving in places near burn pits can get medical care through the Department of Veterans Affairs, doubling it from five years to 10 years after being discharged.

Second, it would direct the VA to presume certain respiratory illnesses and cancers were related to burn pit exposure. Currently, more than 70% of disability claims related to burn pit exposure are denied by the VA due to lack of evidence, scientific data and information from the Pentagon.

The bill would require the VA to conduct clinical screenings of veterans for potential exposure to toxins and symptoms commonly associated with burn pit exposure.

Burn pits have been an ongoing health risk to military personnel for decades. The pits have been used to incinerate waste, hazardous materials and chemical compounds at U.S. installations in Iraq and Afghanistan. Veterans organizations have long been sounding the alarm for the growing health problems associated with burn pit exposure.

The remedy is expensive — it’s estimated that it would cost the federal government $283 billion over 10 years. But that cost is now being shouldered by veterans who were sickened while serving their country.

The issue finally gained traction this year, and the PACT Act appeared on the cusp of becoming law.

The Senate initially approved it 84-14 before sending it to the House for revisions. The House overwhelmingly approved it with minor changes. Last week’s vote by the Senate would have advanced the bill to a full vote, but it failed to reach the 60-vote threshold.

It is puzzling to us why a measure with such broad support and urgent need would be stopped in its tracks. The nation sent millions of its people into war, and many of them returned with ailments directly related to that service.

Some senators are promising to revisit the issue after the Senate’s August recess ends. We hope so. The inaction now is vexing, but we suppose it is better late than never.

But this also must be said: Politicians are quick to say how much they support the troops, and thank them for their service. Those words sound nice, but they must be coupled with action lest they become meaningless noise.

Our nation’s debt to its veterans doesn’t end once they come home. If we’re willing to spend trillions of dollars going to war, we must be willing to bear the cost of caring for those who did the fighting and were sickened as a result.