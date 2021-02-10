Editorial: Sen. Maxine Horner and U.S. District Judge Thomas R. Brett -- two powerful leaders who will be missed

Oklahoma lost two giants of public life this week.
Sen. Maxine Horner and U.S. District Judge Thomas R. Brett have died.
Horner was a legislative pathbreaker and local hero. She represented her Tulsa constituents in the state Senate passionately and fearlessly for 18 years.
Brett was a revered jurist who noted for his balance, acumen and hard work.
In 1987, Horner was one of the first Black women elected to the state Senate. In the Legislature, she led the 1996 fight for a Tulsa Race Riot Commission, which made a detailed and authoritative public study of the crimes of 1921 and set in motion events that continue to this day.
She was also institutional in the creation of two Tulsa landmarks: cofounding and serving on the board of the Greenwood Cultural Center and obtaining state funding for the establishment of the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame.
Horner came out of segregated Tulsa, rose to a position of leadership and created opportunities for others to follow. She was a leader among leaders.
The same could be said of Brett.
A gifted athlete with a proud military record and notable service on University of Oklahoma board of regents, Brett caught the eye of President Jimmy Carter, who appointed him as a district judge in the U.S. Northern District of Oklahoma in 1979.
The son and grandson of judges, Brett would stay on the bench as an active district judge through 1996, when he moved to senior status through 2003.
Among his many trials, the best known may be the complicated 13-month federal prosecution of Colombian drug kingpin Jose Abello Silva, who was accused of conspiring to import and distribute thousands of pounds of cocaine and marijuana into the United States. The trial featured tight security, top-dollar attorneys and complicated legal issues, but Brett maintained a calm, orderly courtroom where justice prevailed. At the trial’s conclusion, Brett sentenced Abello Silva to 30 years in prison, the maximum penalty allowable, and a $5 million fine.
Brett had the admiration of his peers.
District Judge James O. Ellison said of Brett in 1996, “Talking about Thomas Brett is like what University of Oklahoma football player Billy Vessels said about Coach Bud Wilkinson: ‘ He’s just better than the rest of us — he coaches better, he looks better, he talks better, he dresses better.’ I would say the same thing about Tom Brett. He does everything better than the rest of us. No one works harder.”
We live in a dark moment in history when too many great personalities are passing from the scene too soon. Horner and Brett were authentic leaders whose likes are few and far between. They will be missed.
