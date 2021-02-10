Editorial: Sen. Maxine Horner and U.S. District Judge Thomas R. Brett -- two powerful leaders who will be missed

A gifted athlete with a proud military record and notable service on University of Oklahoma board of regents, Brett caught the eye of President Jimmy Carter, who appointed him as a district judge in the U.S. Northern District of Oklahoma in 1979.

The son and grandson of judges, Brett would stay on the bench as an active district judge through 1996, when he moved to senior status through 2003.

Among his many trials, the best known may be the complicated 13-month federal prosecution of Colombian drug kingpin Jose Abello Silva, who was accused of conspiring to import and distribute thousands of pounds of cocaine and marijuana into the United States. The trial featured tight security, top-dollar attorneys and complicated legal issues, but Brett maintained a calm, orderly courtroom where justice prevailed. At the trial’s conclusion, Brett sentenced Abello Silva to 30 years in prison, the maximum penalty allowable, and a $5 million fine.

Brett had the admiration of his peers.