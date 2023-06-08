U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin has been on the job in the Senate for about five months, making headlines for repeating unproven conspiracy theories and turning congressional hearings into theater.

While this is entertainment for those enjoying political chaos, the narrow communication approach and bombastic tactics have led to missed opportunities.

A story from Tulsa World reporter Randy Krehbiel found that Mullin has been on the national conservative media circuit claiming that President Joe Biden is seeking a second term only to "protect his family" and that the FBI is covering up a Biden bribery scandal.

Those are heavy charges with no evidence so far to back them up. Yet none of the friendly conservative outlets challenge those claims, seek independent verification or allow for differing opinions.

Mullin spends more time with NewsMax and Fox network personalities than he does talking to Oklahoma reporters about his positions.

He's far from the only congressional elected leader bypassing audiences that provide for more nuanced discussions over disagreements. It's become the norm that liberals go on MSNBC and conservatives appear on Newsmax and Fox.

That hurts our country long-term, as each side digs into its own bubble, not engaging with different viewpoints or considering an evolution of thought. It makes it easier for partisans to make villains of each other.

It's deepening the country's divides.

A potential moment for an informative exchange came during last week's hearing by the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on child care access and affordability. These issues have been identified by Oklahoma leaders as contributing to workforce shortages.

Mullin began by saying that years ago he considered adding child care as a benefit for his business' employees, but he said doing so was too cumbersome.

We would have appreciated hearing more about Mullin's experience. What were the specific challenges encountered? How did a lack of child care affect his employees? Would the panelists testifying have examples or thoughts about the business role?

This was a lost conversation. Mullin quickly pivoted into a culture-war attack on the children's book “Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race.” A panelist attempted to answer beyond a yes-or no, saying, "… but the reality is …"

“I don’t want reality!” Mullin said, cutting off the panelist. The gaffe went viral on social media.

Claims that members of the Biden family accepted millions from foreign nationals has been the cause for Kentucky Congressman James Comer and amplified by Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.

However, earlier this year a Republican-led House investigation found that while some Biden family members, associates and their companies received money from international sources during his vice presidency, they did not find a "single Joe Biden policy" unduly influenced. The GOP investigators also did not find any foreign funds given to Biden.

That satisfied many of the GOP questioners, but some, including Mullin, are keeping the accusations alive.

We have appreciated Mullin's directness and honesty over his years in the U.S. House. We thank him for his recent use of budget earmarks to ensure that Oklahoma gets its fair share.

But we encourage him to get away from the dramatics and allow for more back-and-forth conversations with the Oklahomans he represents.