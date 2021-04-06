Editorial: Sen. Lankford in a position to push Congress for immigration reforms

Sen. James Lankford has joined a chorus of concern over the treatment of children and youth at the U.S.-Mexican border, calling it a human tragedy and open borders.
It is a mess causing trauma with long-term consequences. And Congress has the power to fix it.
The last three presidents have faced the problem of growing numbers of unaccompanied minors at the border. Many are fleeing Central American countries overtaken by drug cartels and other warlords, either sent by desperate parents or seeking to unite with family members living in the U.S.
American actions dating to the 1980s have had a hand in that instability, and it will take resources and diplomacy to return those countries to stable, democratic governments.
Presidents from George W. Bush to Joe Biden have been frustrated by the inaction of Congress to address the complex and sometimes contradictory thicket of immigration laws and policies.
Presidents can only react with executive orders and setting priorities for agencies, both temporary actions. Congress sets the laws and legal framework, and it has not significantly touched immigration in a generation.
We applaud Lankford’s interest by raising the alarm about the appalling border conditions. But we encourage him to go further.
As a senator, he could lead the way for a bipartisan overhaul of the immigration system, from how visas are issued to treatment of asylum-seeking children to enhanced border security.
Securing the border is paramount to the safety of the U.S., but a wall is not the answer. Recent video of two young girls being dropped over the wall by human traffickers proves that is not an adequate barrier.
Better technology is available for surveillance, and agents require support from other agencies to stop illegal migration before they arrive. Securing the border is just one part of the immigration system.
Pathways into the U.S. are a winding, bureaucratic minefield, each with its own requirements, costs and pitfalls. Millions of immigrants living in the country illegally, some here for 20 or more years, do not have a pathway.
It’s harmful to national security for so many people to live in fear of being detected and causes generational trauma in those families.
Federal immigration laws prevent flexibility for reacting to changes in U.S. demographics, workforce needs or shifts in geopolitical forces. Past reforms tend to be punitive, which haven’t improved the situation.
Lankford is correct that the ongoing problem at the border is a crisis. We hope he takes that urgency back to Congress to start the tough process of reforming immigration to meet the needs of Americans and those seeking a better life in our country.