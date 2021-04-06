Editorial: Sen. Lankford in a position to push Congress for immigration reforms

As a senator, he could lead the way for a bipartisan overhaul of the immigration system, from how visas are issued to treatment of asylum-seeking children to enhanced border security.

Securing the border is paramount to the safety of the U.S., but a wall is not the answer. Recent video of two young girls being dropped over the wall by human traffickers proves that is not an adequate barrier.

Better technology is available for surveillance, and agents require support from other agencies to stop illegal migration before they arrive. Securing the border is just one part of the immigration system.

Pathways into the U.S. are a winding, bureaucratic minefield, each with its own requirements, costs and pitfalls. Millions of immigrants living in the country illegally, some here for 20 or more years, do not have a pathway.

It’s harmful to national security for so many people to live in fear of being detected and causes generational trauma in those families.

Federal immigration laws prevent flexibility for reacting to changes in U.S. demographics, workforce needs or shifts in geopolitical forces. Past reforms tend to be punitive, which haven’t improved the situation.