Editorial: Sen. Jim Inhofe's legacy leaves marks on Oklahoma politics and landscape

When time came in 2020 for U.S. senators to certify presidential election results, Oklahoma’s Jim Mountain Inhofe chose the side of the Constitution.

It wasn’t popular with constituents. It wasn’t popular with his congressional delegation, standing alone in his affirmative vote. And he didn’t like those election results.

“To challenge a state’s certification, given how specific the Constitution is, would be a violation of my oath of office. That is not something I am willing to do and is not something Oklahomans would want me to do.”

That is Inhofe.

He doesn’t bow to pressure. He talks plainly and forthrightly. He knows government. On that day, he was a statesman.

A crowded pack is forming to replace the 87-year-old Republican, who recently announced his retirement. A special election will be held this year.

Inhofe’s legacy follows the evolution of his party. Early in his career, he backed Equal Rights Amendment legislation and tax packages. As the party platform moved to a more socially conservative, anti-tax position, Inhofe went with them.

After 55 years in elected office, no one can argue that he doesn’t have a solid conservative record.

He entered politics as an Oklahoma House representative from 1967 to 1969, followed by two terms in the Oklahoma Senate. He won only four counties in a bid for governor in 1974, losing to Democrat David Boren. Two years later, he lost a campaign for the U.S. 1st District.

Those defeats strengthened his political resolve, and he became known as a fierce campaigner. He ran for office 51 times, winning 48 contests.

Inhofe served two terms as Tulsa’s mayor starting in 1978. He led efforts approving a 1-cent sales tax package and bond issue for capital improvements. Those were the start of a track record supporting infrastructure projects.

Under his administration, the Arkansas River low-water dam was constructed, the 911 emergency system was implemented and the Sales Tax Overview Committee was created.

Inhofe became part of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation in 1986 after winning the open 1st District seat. He built a reputation as a defender of military budgets and an advocate of infrastructure.

In 1994, Inhofe won an open U.S. Senate seat after Boren’s resignation, becoming a powerful force as a long-time member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and senior member the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.

Though a fiscal conservative, Inhofe went after federal money for Oklahoma. He saved and expanded military bases, bolstered waterways, constructed and improved highways, and upgraded other infrastructure projects.

Inhofe had controversies. He took a snowball onto the Senate floor in 2015 to mock global warming, which he consistently calls “a hoax.” He opposed about all environmental regulation, especially related to oil and gas.

He’s been hostile on LGBTQ+ rights, fought against affirmative action and opposed nearly everything proposed by Democratic leaders — from emergency aid to judicial appointments.

None of the criticism fazed Inhofe. We appreciate the professional relationship Inhofe has maintained with our publication through the years and wish him well in retirement.

