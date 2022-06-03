Editorial: Seize this moment to take control of the gun debate to save lives

About 2 p.m. Wednesday, a man bought an AR-15-style rifle from a Tulsa gun shop. Two days earlier, he’d purchased a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol.

By 4:58 p.m. Wednesday — within hours of the rifle purchase — he’d stormed a Tulsa medical building, firing 37 shots to kill two physicians, a receptionist and the husband of a patient before turning one of his guns on himself.

Both weapons were legal purchases.

Then again, Oklahoma’s gun safety laws are nearly non-existent, and it’s killing us.

Even faced with the reality of growing gun violence and now mass shootings, our leaders remain silent on how to stop it. What comments are provided are not concrete, tangible solutions.

For too long, Americans let those who profit off guns take control of the firearm safety debate. We let their money seize power. It’s time to take it back.

We have prayed. We have thought. We must demand better.

Starting now, ask every candidate, every elected official, what they would do — if they could — to stop gun violence. What action steps do they have?

The answer is not more guns. Americans own nearly 400 million guns, or 120.5 guns per 100 people. That’s a failed experiment.

But, it also doesn’t mean no guns. It does not mean law-abiding citizens would lose rights.

It means finding a middle that bolsters public safety. It means shifting our culture away from firearm idolatry.

We believe the Second Amendment ought to protect people. It’s been hijacked as a death pact. No right is absolute, and reasonable steps can be taken to protect rights and save lives.

Among them are solutions that could stem gun deaths that occur every day, many of which don’t make headlines.

Slightly more than half of all gun deaths are due to suicide (54%), followed by murder (43%) with the rest being accidental, law enforcement-related or undetermined, according to the Pew Research Center.

Oklahoma is in the middle of a youth suicide epidemic, and the total number of residents dying by suicide reached the highest level since 2006. Of those suicides, 62% died by gunshot wounds.

It’s why red-flag and extreme-risk laws are being suggested — to protect people in crisis and others around them, even if temporarily.

Another proposal is upping the gun-buying age to 21, same as alcohol laws. While 18-year-olds can serve in the military, those in service are trained, required to store weapons and are supervised.

It’s fair for universal background checks to include gun-show and personal sales. So is setting higher standards through licensing for obtaining assault, military-style firearms. And, maybe not all those weapons need to be publicly available.

Having buyers wait for a few days provides a cooling off time for those acting rashly.

Requiring liability insurance, re-examining ammunition limits and investing in gun-violence research for evidence-informed policies ought to be considered.

Officials need to crack down on proxy purchases and false information provided for background checks. We need better reporting of threats; mass shooters tend to announce their intentions.

There are ideas out there, if we can get leaders to speak truth to power and take action for the greater good. Nothing will completely end gun violence, but doing nothing is an abhorrent legacy to leave.

