Editorial: School districts keeping virtual options despite lower interest this year

As school districts start going back into the classrooms next week, far fewer students will do so online.
Virtual education had been growing in popularity before the pandemic. It exploded as an alternative during the uncertainty of last year’s COVID-19 outbreaks.
Though the pandemic remains a threat with growing cases and hospitalizations, vaccines and other safety measures provided confidence for returning to in-person education.
School districts are not starting the year in distance learning, which is the online option for when students cannot meet in the buildings. But they are offering a choice of virtual, and, in some cases, blended programs.
Tulsa Public Schools has reopened its virtual option enrollment. About 10% of last year’s student body was in an all-virtual format.
But suburban districts show a sharp decline in enrollment for virtual classes so far this year, according to reporter Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton.
In Jenks, less than 1% of elementary and intermediate school students have chosen virtual, and Union went from more than 5,300 students to 377 in the online option.
In Owasso, virtual enrollment has gone from nearly 1,400 students to 243.
Families taking the virtual track may do so to avoid contracting COVID-19. They may be waiting until their children reach 12 to get the vaccination or until a vaccine is approved for younger children.
Some may have found better results in this mode of learning. That’s a good reason for districts to keep their virtual programs available.
A few districts offered virtual learning before the pandemic, but those were not well known. Parents often left the district for statewide online programs instead of investigating the district’s virtual option.
The pandemic changed that. Parents now are much more aware of what districts can provide in online offerings.
Districts need to evolve those programs to meet the changing needs of families. Even if a small percentage participate, it’s an important option to retain and to help students be successful.
