Editorial: School districts keeping virtual options despite lower interest this year

In Owasso, virtual enrollment has gone from nearly 1,400 students to 243.

Families taking the virtual track may do so to avoid contracting COVID-19. They may be waiting until their children reach 12 to get the vaccination or until a vaccine is approved for younger children.

Some may have found better results in this mode of learning. That’s a good reason for districts to keep their virtual programs available.

A few districts offered virtual learning before the pandemic, but those were not well known. Parents often left the district for statewide online programs instead of investigating the district’s virtual option.

The pandemic changed that. Parents now are much more aware of what districts can provide in online offerings.

Districts need to evolve those programs to meet the changing needs of families. Even if a small percentage participate, it’s an important option to retain and to help students be successful.

