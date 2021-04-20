Editorial: SB 838 would allow taxpayers to secure base funding for police, fire and emergency medical services

We support Senate Bill 838, which would allow Oklahoma cities to create public safety districts to fund a portion of police, fire and emergency medical services.

For years, Tulsa and Oklahoma City officials with the support of their police and firefighters have sought legislation such as SB 838 to fund some municipal costs with something other than the sales tax, which is unreliable.

Under current law, virtually all city operational costs are funded with sales tax revenue, which can whipsaw with consumer and economic currents. If consumer outlets and their sales tax revenues migrate to suburbs, the city’s need for public safety doesn’t decrease, meaning the remaining taxpayers face a higher potential burden or decreased protection.

Public safety costs are steady and essential. They need a tax base that is equally reliable.

If approved, SB 838 would allow cities to fund some police, fire or emergency medical services costs with a property tax of up to 5 mills. That would raise roughly $17.5 million a year, roughly 7.7% of the city’s annual public safety budget. That’s a pretty small chunk of the costs, but it would represent a more stable base and greater revenue diversity.