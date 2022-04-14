Editorial: Saving pets by using federal money is right move

Tulsa officials are doing the right thing by not letting abandoned pets fall victim to inflation and supply chain problems.

For too long, the Tulsa Animal Welfare Center went without facility and policy upgrades to keep pace with needs and the industry’s best practices. Mayor G.T. Bynum made it a priority in 2018 to reform the animal welfare system. The city’s comprehensive strategy improved customer service, hours of operation, staffing levels and city policies.

A five-member city commission was formed — with former Mayor Susan Savage as the first chairperson — to provide recommendations on policy, best practices and capital needs.

The centerpiece for this plan was an expansion and renovation of the center at 3031 N. Erie Ave.

The 2019 voter-approved $639 million Improve Our Tulsa renewal package included about $2 million for the center. That was on top of the city’s previous commitment of about $2.7 million. It was enough money to get it done.

Then the pandemic hit, ushering in a recession and interruption of supply transportation. All construction costs skyrocketed. That $4.7 million cost for center improvements jumped to $8.1 million.

That has been a significant setback.

To the credit of city and county officials, they found a solution by using American Rescue Plan Act funds. The City Council last week approved using $2.5 million from ARPA funds for the project, and the Tulsa County commissioners are expected to consider spending $900,000 from the county’s federal pandemic funds.

This is the kind of project ARPA funds are intended to help. It’s tempting to apply these funds to projects with loose connections to the pandemic, using this as a chance to launch new initiatives or shore up previously under-funded services.

The Animal Welfare Center doesn’t fall into this category. It had a fully developed plan, a designer in Tulsa-based GH2 Architects and funding ready to go. The pandemic’s effects truly harmed this momentum.

“If it were not for this ARPA money, this project would not get off the ground,” City Engineer Paul Zachary told reporter Kevin Canfield.

Plans for the center include a larger lobby, a separate area for adoptions, and more parking and retail space. The design includes dog-walking trails along Coal Creek and a separate area for animals such as snakes, rabbits and lizards.

The building will be expanded by 10,000 square feet, bringing it to 26,670 square feet. This will increase the number of cat cages by more than 100%, going from 90 to 188, and the number of dog kennels will grow nearly 25%, to 392.We appreciate the work of city and county officials who worked to keep the project on track and as a priority.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.