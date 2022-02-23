Editorial: Save Oklahomans dying from preventable brain health disorders

Treatment has largely been focused on acute care because the need is so great. Progressive programs have launched at the Tulsa County jail because so many of those arrested have underlying brain health disorders.

But our society needs to catch people with brain health needs before they hit the criminal justice system. Hospitals and therapists’ offices are better places to provide treatment.

Lawmakers and policymakers need to start a shift that gets the state to the point of prevention services. Right now, our medical and therapeutic systems cannot keep up with those in crisis.

Voters approved of this transition about six years ago when approving State Questions 780 and 781. Those reclassified some petty drug and property crimes to misdemeanors and mandated that savings from reduced prison populations go to counties to bolster mental health programs.

After a couple of years of negotiation, stakeholders agreed last year that $50 million had been saved. Not a dime has been sent to county governments.

A place to start is to follow this law.