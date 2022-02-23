Editorial: Save Oklahomans dying from preventable brain health disorders

Oklahoma’s poor outcomes in brain health disorders got significantly worse during the pandemic, with at least a 12% uptick in deaths to suicide, drug overdoses and alcoholism.
Broken down, drug and alcohol abuse account for the sharpest surge in deaths, but suicide makes up the highest number of brain health deaths, according to an analysis from reporter Curtis Killman.
This information comes just after state advocates called youth deaths by suicide “a true epidemic.” At least 32% more Oklahoma children ages 10-17 die by suicide than the national average.
Just last week, the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information reported an “alarming” increase of poisonings with self-harm intent among adolescent girls. Cases more than doubled in a 10-day period, most using over-the-counter medications.
Oklahoma is in crisis; our people are dying from preventable brain health disorders.
Treatment has largely been focused on acute care because the need is so great. Progressive programs have launched at the Tulsa County jail because so many of those arrested have underlying brain health disorders.
But our society needs to catch people with brain health needs before they hit the criminal justice system. Hospitals and therapists’ offices are better places to provide treatment.
Lawmakers and policymakers need to start a shift that gets the state to the point of prevention services. Right now, our medical and therapeutic systems cannot keep up with those in crisis.
Voters approved of this transition about six years ago when approving State Questions 780 and 781. Those reclassified some petty drug and property crimes to misdemeanors and mandated that savings from reduced prison populations go to counties to bolster mental health programs.
After a couple of years of negotiation, stakeholders agreed last year that $50 million had been saved. Not a dime has been sent to county governments.
A place to start is to follow this law.
Another promising starting place is House Bill 4106, sponsored by state Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso. It would establish relationships between schools and local mental health providers and a protocol for handling students in crisis.
Teachers are not therapists but face the effects of untreated issues that require care among their students. Districts need outside resources to meet this need.
In addition, Senate Bill 295 from Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, and Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan, would conduct an analysis of mental health spending across agencies and create a framework of interagency collaboration.
The status quo of services is inadequate and not working. Residents have a hard time finding affordable care and often just go untreated. This has to change.
To have prosperity in emerging from the ongoing pandemic, Oklahomans must be healthy, and that includes the brain.
