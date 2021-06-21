Editorial: Saint Francis Hospital plans a $250 million expansion to its 10501 East 91st Street campus

Congratulations to Saint Francis Hospital, which announced a $250 million multiyear expansion of its south campus last week.

The project will more than double the number of patient beds at the 10501 East 91st St. campus. Plans also call for renovating and expanding surgical and other facilities.

Expanding the south campus is about providing better, faster, fuller health care for the people of northeastern Oklahoma.

The expansion will include a new patient tower adding 120 new beds; renovation of surgery services and expansion to eight operating rooms; consolidation of the pre- and post-anesthesia units; and expansion of inpatient physical medicine and rehabilitation services.

The project aims for an improved patient experience for Saint Francis South patients.

Key to that, officials said, will be lowering the number of patient transfers to Saint Francis’ main campus, while expanding its ability to serve patients from outlying areas.

Also included in the expansion will be a new main hospital lobby, officials said.

A linear corridor will connect the lobby, the patient bed tower, the emergency department and the parking garage.