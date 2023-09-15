The small staff of six employees working at the Oklahoma Ethics Commission is clearly not enough to oversee the hundreds of candidates and millions of dollars funneling through political campaigns. It's among the lowest legislatively funded agencies, and voters pay the price.

The commission has never won a popularity contest at the state Capitol. Its mission is to oversee the political behavior of the people who decide its appropriations.

That would explain why the agency received less legislative funding this year ($688,000) than it cost to send 50 National Guard troops to defend the Texas-Mexico border for a month ($825,000). The commission can assess fines and fees, but that's capped at $150,000 a year.

As Tulsa World reporter Randy Krehbiel found, the request for an extra $400,000 was ignored by the Legislature. That comes, not coincidentally, after the agency cracked down on unpaid fines and fees through about a dozen lawsuits against candidates, lobbyists and political action committees.

Lawmakers may not directly interfere with the Ethics Commission, but the low fiscal prioritization made the commission ineffective. The consequence is a growing number of questionable campaign tactics going unchecked.

Democracy is strengthened by work of the Ethics Commission. The modern era of campaigns has ushered in so much dark money and shady machinations that it's increasingly difficult to find who is behind campaign materials and influencing candidates.

For those breaking the laws, bad behavior goes unpunished until after elections, if investigated at all. Election winners are already in office. The losers rarely face fallout because the commission staff ranks their offenses as low priority. Such a small staff cannot get to everything.

Voters feel ill-informed, creating a cynicism about government and elected leadership. Oklahoma's last place in voter turnout is not helped by this lack of oversight.

As Tulsa World reporter Andrea Eger pointed out in a recent story, dubious campaign strategies and big money are reaching into nonpartisan local and school board elections and involving an increasing use of political consultants.

Four years ago, the Tulsa Public Schools board president spent $4,000 on her election campaign. Her expenditures increased to more than $60,000 this past year to win reelection. The origin of $18,000 in PAC money used for direct-mail fliers that helped E'Lena Ashley defeat incumbent Shawna Keller last year has been called into question in a story from The Oklahoman.

More money inevitably attracts hyper-partisan bad actors seeking ways to skirt the law. This only hurts candidates playing by the rules.

Oklahoma likely needs tighter campaign disclosure laws, particularly in spending that hits within days of an election. The Supreme Court's Citizens United ruling — which opened up virtually unlimited independent campaign spending — complicates such action but doesn't automatically nullify it.

It's difficult to suggest proposals because the Legislature has made it impossible to enforce current laws. If lawmakers are serious about transparency and above-board campaigns, they will get serious about bolstering the Ethics Commission.