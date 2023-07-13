Bad behavior at school board meetings is hitting new lows as grown adults boo Tulsa youth during public comments and septuagenarians physically strong-arm teachers.

These anti-American tactics to silence others show that their motives have nothing to do with making public schools better. They are not about listening to students or teachers about their needs. They are not about improving academics or creating inclusive classrooms.

These are activists causing chaos to further their political and religious ideology and agendas. They are about eroding public education and marginalizing minority students with stereotypes. They spread disinformation and fear.

They are bullies, and their behavior needs to stop.

At Monday's Tulsa Public Schools regular board meeting, an incoming senior at East Central High School used public comment time to criticize his representative, E'Lena Ashley, about her past derisive comments regarding LGBTQ+ students and her affiliation with Moms for Liberty, which is identified as an extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

That is the point of public comment times — to bring forth grievances or feedback to elected officials.

For a teenager to do this takes courage. Adults ought to be encouraging youth to have this level of civic engagement, even if they disagree with an opinion.

Rather than listen to what the student said, adults in the audience jeered him. That harassment continued as the youth left the building. This is the second time that student has been heckled by adults at a TPS meeting. The student now fears for his safety, according to Tulsa World reporter Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton.

Shame on those adults. They are the problem, not students exercising their First Amendment right.

That same day, Oklahoma County prosecutors filed misdemeanor charges against a 79-year-old and 75-year-old for obstructionist behavior at last month's Oklahoma State School Board meeting.

Edwards R. Moore Jr. and Leonard B. Scott III, both of Oklahoma City, are charged in Oklahoma County District Court with the misdemeanor offense of obstructing or impeding passage within a state building, according to Tulsa World reporter Andrea Eger.

Additionally, Moore is charged with two counts of assault and battery, and Scott is charged with willfully disturbing, interfering with or disrupting state business.

Both are accused of blocking access to the meeting. Moore is alleged to have grabbed a teacher while she tried to enter the meeting area then pushed a security officer who attempted to intervene.

If students were to behave in school like these adults have at board meetings, they would be in front of a principal facing detention or suspension.

To improve public education, the community needs to hear more from those who are in schools — students, teachers, staff and parents. They know best what is happening and how to make outcomes better.

It has become clear those leading the right-wing extremist attack on public schools have no interest in an exchange of ideas. They are already disrupting public meetings and now are moving into physical altercations.