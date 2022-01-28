Editorial: Right move by TPS board to focus on students over work orders

For more than a year, the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education has investigated what the community wants in education priorities and how better to use its meetings to get improved student results. It’s time well spent.
Under the leadership of board President Stacey Woolley, more than 30 community meetings were held to hear from patrons on what they desire in schools. Also, other school boards were examined to see how they structure meetings.
The community input was used to set goals in a five-year strategic plan to be introduced later this semester. It is expected to have more emphasis on literacy, hands-on learning and high school options. It became obvious that the board meetings were not being run efficiently.
A frustration of board members — and the public — is getting distracted by things that don’t further the mission of the organization. In this case, board members wanted more focus on how students were performing in core academic subjects. But time was being dominated by routine items like work orders, contracts and policies at each meeting.
While getting the best deal on paper or deciding the absence policy are important, those were taking up too much space in the regular meetings. Those tedious business items left little to no time to dive deep into student outcomes.
An effort was made to find a balance: to carve out time for zooming in on student data and to have room for approving routine items.
The result is a solid new format. Of the two monthly regular board meetings, one will be used for routine business, and the other will focus on student outcomes.
The board also kept its two types of comment sections in the meetings. Public comments address specific agenda items, and citizen comments are on any education issue. Originally, the proposed new structure eliminated input on issues unrelated to the agenda, but public pushback reversed that decision.
Speakers will be heard at the beginning of the meeting, rather than requiring patrons to wait for a specific item to come up. In addition, drafts of the regular meeting agenda will be released earlier to give people time for review and feedback.
Tulsa needs a robust public education system with graduates ready for higher education, the workforce and other professional training programs.
A vast amount of student achievement data is kept to track progress toward these goals. This format will allow board members time to get into that information.
The TPS board changes get back to basics so its elected members can keep the priority and focus on students.