Editorial: Right move by TPS board to focus on students over work orders

For more than a year, the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education has investigated what the community wants in education priorities and how better to use its meetings to get improved student results. It’s time well spent.

Under the leadership of board President Stacey Woolley, more than 30 community meetings were held to hear from patrons on what they desire in schools. Also, other school boards were examined to see how they structure meetings.

The community input was used to set goals in a five-year strategic plan to be introduced later this semester. It is expected to have more emphasis on literacy, hands-on learning and high school options. It became obvious that the board meetings were not being run efficiently.

A frustration of board members — and the public — is getting distracted by things that don’t further the mission of the organization. In this case, board members wanted more focus on how students were performing in core academic subjects. But time was being dominated by routine items like work orders, contracts and policies at each meeting.