Editorial: Resources better spent to adapt to work through McGirt consequences, not against it

State officials and local enforcement say the tribal courts are not prosecuting cases, an allegation denied by tribal leaders.

Gov. Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O’Connor are seeking to overturn the decision. The state asked the city of Tulsa to join those efforts by filing a friend of the court brief, as Tulsa World reporters found through the state’s Open Records Act.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum agreed. The Greater Tulsa Indian Affairs Commission members say they were not consulted, nor was the City Council informed. The leaders of the Cherokee and Chickasaw nations were advised of Bynum’s decision the previous day only after they asked of the city’s plans.

We do not see a benefit for Tulsa to join in the state’s fight and wish Bynum had been more collaborative with tribal leaders and the city commission, which exists to provide input to officials on Indigenous issues.

McGirt has not caused chaos across Oklahoma, as portrayed by state officials in court filings and in the national media. Problems can be resolved if state and local entities work with tribal governments.