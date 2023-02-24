A pending Tulsa resolution denouncing discrimination, bigotry and violence against marginalized people would be an admirable statement and representation of the city. It ought to be passed by the City Council on Wednesday.

With so many hateful and ignorant actions coming from some leaders at the Oklahoma Capitol, this resolution on the local level jumps out in contrast. It’s a pushback against irresponsible rhetoric and stands in unity with our diverse Tulsa neighbors.

The resolution reaffirms Tulsa as a compassionate and inclusive city regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, ancestry, marital status, familial status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression or disability. Though it’s a broad list, it was prompted by recent violence and the targeting of the LGBT+ community.

It’s not radical to say the city is a welcoming and accepting place. If anything, the resolution mirrors Tulsa’s reality.

Tulsa boasts the largest annual Pride parade in the state and is home to the region’s LGBTQ center, offering programs from professional networking to support groups. The last census found that the majority of the city’s population — 51.5% — identifies in ethnic and racial groups other than non-Hispanic white. Our religious community is filled with nearly every type of faith on Earth.

Oklahoma has been making national headlines for stripping rights from transgender people, from banning trans children and youths from sports to possibly denying them needed health care. These discussions have included some lawmakers ridiculing, mocking and dismissing their concerns.

These intolerant attitudes often don’t stop with transgender people. Books that feature LGBTQ+ characters or storylines are wrongly attacked as “indoctrination.” Private businesses that host private drag shows are vandalized.

Discrimination never stays in one place; it spreads like a disease. Even now, literature and projects about diversity, equity and inclusion are under attack.

That is not Tulsa, and this resolution would serve as a reminder. Tulsa’s diversity has been a strength.

Even through difficult conversations, better outcomes always emerge when people of various backgrounds and thoughts can work through differences. The city has shown time and again that this is possible and worth the effort.

It’s well-known among city recruiters that if a person or business can be lured to Tulsa for a visit, chances are they will stay. Tulsa breaks the stereotypes of narrow-mindedness by having a unique quality of life and embrace of diverse people and cultures.

The proposed resolution states that the city “disavows conduct, rhetoric and practices that do not uphold Tulsa’s commitment to welcoming and serving all Tulsans, visitors and businesses.” Further, it states that the city is “resilient in the face of and condemns discrimination, bigotry, and violence toward any community member, visitor, or business.”

We agree. To argue otherwise is to promote discrimination, hate speech and violence. We are better together. This nonbinding resolution is a bright spot in an otherwise divided nation and state. It seeks a oneness — or common ground — that we expect in the leadership of our public officials.