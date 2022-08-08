Editorial: 'Reservation Dogs' second-season premiere lives up to critical acclaim

The critically acclaimed “Reservation Dogs” kicked off its second season on FX/Hulu and didn’t disappoint.

The series films near Okmulgee and follows a group of close-knit American Indian teenagers. It’s a genre-mixing story of heavy subjects and hilarious moments told through the perspective of Indigenous people.

Tulsa resident Sterlin Harjo, a citizen of the Muscogee and Seminole nations, created the series with executive producer Taika Waititi, a New Zealand filmmaker of Maori ancestry who won an Academy Award for his film “Jojo Rabbit.” The series is a pioneering project with an all-Indigenous cast and creative team.

The first season of “Reservation Dogs” won a Peabody Award, two Independent Spirit Awards and a Gotham Award. Critics rave about the smart writing, spot-on acting and overall look and feel of the series. These are well-deserved honors.

Harjo masterfully shows off Oklahoma and daily Indigenous life, down to the details of using artwork in the scenes from local American Indian artists to casting area tribal members as extras.

Tulsa and Oklahoma have been host to several big-time films and television series, from writer Tracy Lett’s “August: Osage County” to the upcoming “Tulsa King” from producer Taylor Sheridan.

None stand out quite like “Reservation Dogs.” It is a homegrown project from Harjo’s vision that has an understated quality packing in powerful messages. It’s obvious that Harjo has a heart for the community in which he lives.

Details are there for people unfamiliar with American Indian culture to explore, like why images of owls are blurred and the folklore around Deer Lady. Then there are universal experiences, particularly for small-town Oklahoma, with wacky characters about town played beautifully by such notable actors of Wes Studi, Gary Farmer and Zahn McClarnon.

“Reservation Dogs” has received worldwide media attention, including features in “Vanity Fair,” “The Atlantic” and nearly every major U.S. newspaper and media outlet. Harjo and the four young stars presented the Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing in a Limited Series.

We share in the enthusiasm and critical praise for the series. The second season hasn’t missed a beat.

A premiere of the season’s first three episodes was held at the Muscogee Nation’s River Spirit Casino, attracting stars to the red carpet and a full audience.

Chad Charlie, Afro-Indigenous filmmaker from Ahousaht First Nation and writer for “Reservation Dogs,” said at the premiere: “I love to be able to be a part of something that is iconic for our own people and our own community. Our people just want to feel loved. Our people want to feel represented, and I feel like this show has been doing that. It is creating a certain amount of representation that everyone can be proud of.”

We join in that pride with Harjo and his team. It’s taken too long for the entertainment industry to find the richness in American Indian storytelling. We hope this is just the beginning.

Featured video: Sterlin Harjo talks about “Reservation Dogs”